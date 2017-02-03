AFLCMC to welcome new command chief

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — Chief Master Sgt. Michelle R. Thorsteinson-Richards has been selected as the new Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s command chief.

Thorsteinson-Richards, who is currently the command chief of the 99th Air Base Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, will replace Chief Master Sgt. Doreen Losacco, who will be retiring after more than 27 years of service to the Air Force.

Thorsteinson-Richards entered the Air Force in May 1989 and throughout her career has served in a broad spectrum of tactical, operational and strategic positions with total force and joint service partnership experience. She has a bachelor of science in business administration/human resource management. She is also a graduate of the Air Force Senior Non-commissioned Officer Academy and Chief’s Leadership Course.

Thorsteinson-Richards will report to AFLCMC in February.