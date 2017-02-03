The Bullseye – Nellis


Events

February 3, 2017
 

AFSOUTH commander kicks off Class 17A Commandant Lecture Series

Tags:
Susan Garcia
U.S. Air Force Weapons School
U.S. Air Force photo U.S. Air Force photo

Lt. Gen. Mark D. Kelly, commander of AFSOUTH and 12th Air Force, speaks at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 13. Kelly presented the initial Commandant Lecture Series session of Class 17A.

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev — The U.S. Air Force Weapons School capped off the first week of a new class on Jan. 13 with a visit from the Air Forces Southern commander, who presented the initial Commandant Lecture Series (CLS) session of Class 17A.

Lt. Gen. Mark D. Kelly, commander of AFSOUTH and the 12th Air Force, Air Combat Command, as well as a 1996 Weapons School graduate, shared his experience and a few combat anecdotes. He emphasized that the weapons officers of Class 17A will need to be not only experts in the tactics of their specialty but also professionals highly skilled in integrating with and leading diverse teams.

“You will do the complex [Weapons School integration phases] to learn how to lead our nation’s most difficult combat events,” said Kelly. “Weapons officers are called upon to do the missions no one has ever thought of doing before.”

Kelly’s message exemplified the Weapons School’s intent for the CLS.

As a professional development initiative, the CLS layers leadership lessons from the day students start a class to integration and graduation. Speakers are scheduled once a month to reinforce leadership skills students gain as they move through the course.

“The desired end state is to go from a tactical small-team leadership dynamic within CLS that builds to strategic and transformational leadership that can create organizational change,” said Col. Michael Drowley, Weapons School commandant.

In the past, the Weapons School CLS sessions were open only to the students and cadre. In 2017, however, the Nellis community will have opportunities to hear the speakers’ presentations in other base venues. The speakers will include not only military personnel but also leaders from all walks of life, including sports, entertainment and corporate businesses.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Bullseye click here:

Bullseye

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Byrnes

F-35A Lightning maintenance sparks Red Flag 17-1

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Byrnes Maintainers from the 419th and 388th Fighter Wings, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conduct preflight checks on an F-35A Lightning II from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, during Red ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

MQ-1 Predator airstrike stops car bomb

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Clausen An MQ-1 Predator flies a training mission Dec. 12, 2016, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. An MQ-1 aircrew destroyed a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device heading towar...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Plan A versus Plan B

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — How many of you have received an assignment that you were not crazy about? Do you ever wonder if the Air Force is playing a trick on you? As a young staff sergeant, I received a base of preference assignment and was stationed in beautiful Charleston, South Carolina. The...
 
Full Story »

 