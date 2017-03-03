ALS honors new graduates

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — Eighty Airmen completed their first Professional Military Education milestone by graduating Airman Leadership School as part of Class 17-B February 16, 2017, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.
Ten members of the class were recognized with individual awards.
Senior Airman Nicole Seaman, a member of the 22nd Attack Squadron, received the John L. Levitow Award. This award is the highest award presented at all levels of enlisted PME and is given to the top graduate in the class. The recipient of this award has not only excelled academically, but also exemplifies the highest standards of a professional military member.
Senior Airman Ashley Boyette, a member of the 926th Force Support Squadron, received the Academic Achievement Award. This award is presented to the student who has demonstrated dedication to the core value of “Excellence in All We Do” and has achieved the highest overall academic score.
Senior Airman Bradley Neier, a member of the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, received the Commandant Award. This award is presented to the student who consistently displays exemplary military professionalism and promotes teamwork.
Distinguished Graduates
The following Airmen were the distinguished graduates of the class. These students were outstanding in objective and performance evaluations, demonstrated leadership, had superior performances as team players and finished in the top 10 percent of the class.
- Senior Airman Timothy Almazan
- Senior Airman Ashley Boyette
- Senior Airman Payton Fattig
- Senior Airman Riah Johnson
- Senior Airman Bradley Neier
- Senior Airman Matthew Roberto
- Senior Airman Jason Tang
Below are the names of the Class 17-B graduates and their flight instructors.
Thunderbird Flight
Instructor: Staff Sergeant Shane Taylor
Flight Leader: Staff Sergeant John Gonzalez
- Senior Airman Joshua Brown
- Senior Airman Angela Carter
- Senior Airman Lisa Cluka
- Senior Airman Deonard De Leon
- Senior Airman Andrew Decoster
- Senior Airman Payton Fattig
- Senior Airman Kristi Fink
- Senior Airman Ryan Higgins
- Senior Airman Terry Luckhardt
- Senior Airman Terrence Mcmillan
- Senior Airman Monique Miller
- Senior Airman Cody Morton
- Senior Airman Patric Naranjo
- Senior Airman Ruddy Nuñez
- Senior Airman Einar Zieske
Raptor Flight
Instructor: Staff Sergeant Kaili Oldbear
Flight Leader: Senior Airman Lindsey Huerta Brentise
- Senior Airman Timothy Almazan
- Senior Airman Justin Brown
- Senior Airman Robert Fischer
- Senior Airman Broden Hafner
- Senior Airman Natasha Libby
- Senior Airman Whitney Mitchell
- Senior Airman Austin Myers
- Senior Airman Samuel Nagy
- Senior Airman Bradley Neier
- Senior Airman Zachary Powers
- Senior Airman Tarik Reid
- Senior Airman Cody Smith
- Senior Airman Ryan Taylor
- Senior Airman Julia Vineyard
- Senior Airman Schuyler Williams
Rescue Flight
Instructor: Technical Sergeant Jarad Guerrero-Salinas
Flight Leader: Senior Airman Riah Johnson
- Senior Airman Ashley Boyette
- Senior Airman Dionte Carter
- Senior Airman Anthony Choe
- Senior Airman Joseph Coventree
- Senior Airman Michael Estrada
- Senior Airman Jonathan Jimenez
- Senior Airman Allen Levey
- Senior Airman Joseph Livingston
- Senior Airman Zak Martin
- Senior Airman Evanrichard Mora
- Senior Airman Cody Scavuzzo
- Senior Airman Nicole Seaman
- Senior Airman Jeffrey Sitko
- Senior Airman Philip Wharton
Defender Flight
Instructor: Staff Sergeant Matthew Fries
Flight Leader: Senior Airman Audra Smith
- Senior Airman Michael Balutski
- Senior Airman Charles Blanch
- Senior Airman Garrett Craig
- Senior Airman Olga Encarnacion
- Senior Airman Joseph Hankemeyer
- Senior Airman Zachary Kizer
- Senior Airman Tyler Lynch
- Senior Airman Juanpaolo Mojica
- Senior Airman William Muchler
- Senior Airman Joshua Schofield
- Senior Airman Brianna Smith
- Senior Airman Dylan Stanbury
- Senior Airman Jason Tang
- Senior Airman Aaron Wooten
- Senior Airman Erin Wozniak
Red Horse Flight
Instructor: Staff Sergeant Jonathan Bullock
Flight Leader: Senior Airman Lucas Zoll
- Senior Airman Erik Brewer
- Senior Airman Michael Hall
- Senior Airman Harvey Hoskey
- Senior Airman Andrew King
- Senior Airman Miguel Mercado Nuñez
- Senior Airman Carlos Pizano
- Senior Airman Brent Prater
- Senior Airman Jacquelyn Pugliese
- Senior Airman Matthew Roberto
- Senior Airman Ryan Roethlisberger
- Senior Airman Anjelica Scott
- Senior Airman Nicole Todd
- Senior Airman Lauren Weaver
- Senior Airman Jeffrey Williams
- Senior Airman Joshua Zehms