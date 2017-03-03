ALS honors new graduates

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — Eighty Airmen completed their first Professional Military Education milestone by graduating Airman Leadership School as part of Class 17-B February 16, 2017, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

Ten members of the class were recognized with individual awards.

Senior Airman Nicole Seaman, a member of the 22nd Attack Squadron, received the John L. Levitow Award. This award is the highest award presented at all levels of enlisted PME and is given to the top graduate in the class. The recipient of this award has not only excelled academically, but also exemplifies the highest standards of a professional military member.

Senior Airman Ashley Boyette, a member of the 926th Force Support Squadron, received the Academic Achievement Award. This award is presented to the student who has demonstrated dedication to the core value of “Excellence in All We Do” and has achieved the highest overall academic score.

Senior Airman Bradley Neier, a member of the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, received the Commandant Award. This award is presented to the student who consistently displays exemplary military professionalism and promotes teamwork.

Distinguished Graduates

The following Airmen were the distinguished graduates of the class. These students were outstanding in objective and performance evaluations, demonstrated leadership, had superior performances as team players and finished in the top 10 percent of the class.

Senior Airman Timothy Almazan

Senior Airman Ashley Boyette

Senior Airman Payton Fattig

Senior Airman Riah Johnson

Senior Airman Bradley Neier

Senior Airman Matthew Roberto

Senior Airman Jason Tang

Below are the names of the Class 17-B graduates and their flight instructors.

Thunderbird Flight

Instructor: Staff Sergeant Shane Taylor

Flight Leader: Staff Sergeant John Gonzalez

Senior Airman Joshua Brown

Senior Airman Angela Carter

Senior Airman Lisa Cluka

Senior Airman Deonard De Leon

Senior Airman Andrew Decoster

Senior Airman Payton Fattig

Senior Airman Kristi Fink

Senior Airman Ryan Higgins

Senior Airman Terry Luckhardt

Senior Airman Terrence Mcmillan

Senior Airman Monique Miller

Senior Airman Cody Morton

Senior Airman Patric Naranjo

Senior Airman Ruddy Nuñez

Senior Airman Einar Zieske

Raptor Flight

Instructor: Staff Sergeant Kaili Oldbear

Flight Leader: Senior Airman Lindsey Huerta Brentise

Senior Airman Timothy Almazan

Senior Airman Justin Brown

Senior Airman Robert Fischer

Senior Airman Broden Hafner

Senior Airman Natasha Libby

Senior Airman Whitney Mitchell

Senior Airman Austin Myers

Senior Airman Samuel Nagy

Senior Airman Bradley Neier

Senior Airman Zachary Powers

Senior Airman Tarik Reid

Senior Airman Cody Smith

Senior Airman Ryan Taylor

Senior Airman Julia Vineyard

Senior Airman Schuyler Williams

Rescue Flight

Instructor: Technical Sergeant Jarad Guerrero-Salinas

Flight Leader: Senior Airman Riah Johnson

Senior Airman Ashley Boyette

Senior Airman Dionte Carter

Senior Airman Anthony Choe

Senior Airman Joseph Coventree

Senior Airman Michael Estrada

Senior Airman Jonathan Jimenez

Senior Airman Allen Levey

Senior Airman Joseph Livingston

Senior Airman Zak Martin

Senior Airman Evanrichard Mora

Senior Airman Cody Scavuzzo

Senior Airman Nicole Seaman

Senior Airman Jeffrey Sitko

Senior Airman Philip Wharton

Defender Flight

Instructor: Staff Sergeant Matthew Fries

Flight Leader: Senior Airman Audra Smith

Senior Airman Michael Balutski

Senior Airman Charles Blanch

Senior Airman Garrett Craig

Senior Airman Olga Encarnacion

Senior Airman Joseph Hankemeyer

Senior Airman Zachary Kizer

Senior Airman Tyler Lynch

Senior Airman Juanpaolo Mojica

Senior Airman William Muchler

Senior Airman Joshua Schofield

Senior Airman Brianna Smith

Senior Airman Dylan Stanbury

Senior Airman Jason Tang

Senior Airman Aaron Wooten

Senior Airman Erin Wozniak

Red Horse Flight

Instructor: Staff Sergeant Jonathan Bullock

Flight Leader: Senior Airman Lucas Zoll