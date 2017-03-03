The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

March 3, 2017
 

CASLV implements two new school programs in 2017-18

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev.—The Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas, Nellis Air Force Base campus will implement two new programs during the 2017-18 school year.

A pre-Kindergarten program funded by the State of Nevada for 3 and 4 year olds will be offered. Coral Academy anticipates opening two or three classrooms depending on the need with 20 children in each classroom.

Coral Academy Nellis campus is also expanding and offering instruction to 6th grade students. The current 5th graders will feed into the 6th grade program. This will eliminate inbound middle school students on base from having to transfer from a Clark County School District school to Coral Academy once the new facility is built which will house Pre-K to 8th grade. Coral Academy is projecting three classrooms with 24 students in each class.

Currently Coral Academy Nellis campus provides educational services to 583 students. With the expansion in the 2017-18 school year that will add approximately 130 students.

Registration for the lottery is underway until Feb. 28 with the lottery held March 1. Parents who did not attend the lottery will receive letters in the mail.

For more information, visit the school website at http://www.caslv.org/ or contact the Nellis AFB school liaison office at 702 652-9307.



 

