The Bullseye – Nellis


Commentary

March 3, 2017
 

Drivers continue to find road bumpy after answering automobile ads

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

DALLAS — An individual or individuals using the “Exchange Inc.” name to handle vehicle purchases has once again been placing advertisements in auto magazines and commercial newspapers, leading Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers to believe they’re purchasing a vehicle through the Department of Defense retailer.

“This has been an ongoing issue for several years now, and it has surfaced once again where someone is using the Exchange’s trademarked logo and name without permission to purportedly handle vehicles transactions in the United States on behalf of private sellers,” said Eric Stewart, the Exchange’s loss prevention vice president. “Unfortunately, some have sent money only to receive nothing in return.”

Despite the fact that military exchanges do not have the authority to sell vehicles or represent private sellers in completing transactions in the continental United States, the individuals responsible for these advertisements have left consumers with the impression they are doing business with the DOD’s oldest and largest exchange service.

“This type of fraud has proliferated with the use of the Internet and continues to be a challenge because oftentimes the perpetrator cannot be identified as the methods they utilize are not traceable back to any individual,” Stewart said. “In fact, in one case, money wired by an individual was picked up in Bangladesh, indicating this crime goes well beyond U.S. borders.”

Shoppers who believe that they may have been taken advantage of can file a complaint through the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

Exchange facilities are located solely on military installations. While the Exchange does have mail order and Internet offerings, the Exchange does not advertise in civilian outlets such as metropolitan newspapers or automobile sales magazines. All advertisements for legitimate Exchange offerings are published in outlets whose audiences are mostly composed of military members.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Bullseye click here:

Bullseye

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum

2017 AFW2 Trials hosted at Nellis

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum Competitors wait to be announced at the 2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials opening ceremonies on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 24. The Trials are an adaptive sport...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson

It’s all about the hooks

U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson Tech. Sgt. Joseph Benoit, a 407th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron weapons specialist, tests the functionality of weapons rack releasing system of an F-16 Fighting Falcon Fe...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
U.S. Air Force graphic illustration by Vincent Childress and Staff Sgt. Siuta Ika

Many ISR firsts accomplished at Red Flag 17-1

U.S. Air Force graphic illustration by Vincent Childress and Staff Sgt. Siuta Ika Airmen recently installed Network Centric Collaborative Targeting hardware and software at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, to support Red Flag and...
 
Full Story »

 