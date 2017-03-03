The Bullseye – Nellis


Wounded Warrior in full swing at Nellis

A member of the Air Force Band salutes the American Flag during the playing of the National Anthem at the 2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials opening ceremonies on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 24.The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is a Congressionally-mandated and federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to total force seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Recovering Service Members.
 

The competitors from the United States are announced at the 2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials opening ceremonies on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 24. The Trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans.
 

Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials Competitors embrace after finishing the men’s 50-meter freestyle during the AFW2 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas pool, Feb. 26. The Air Force Trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans.
 

An Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials competitor prepares to dive into the pool during the Women’s 50-meter freestyle during the AFW2 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas pool, Feb. 26. Nellis Air Force Base will be playing host to U.S. Air Force, Australian and British wounded warriors during the competition.
 

Ashley Crites, Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials competitor, and her service dog wait in between events during the swimming competition of the AFW2 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas pool, Feb. 26. Service dogs are a type of assistance dog that are used for people who have disabilities besides hearing and sight impairment, or other medical response dogs.
 

A competitor lights the flame during the 2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials opening ceremonies on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 24. More than 100 wounded, ill or injured service members from around the country along with their support teams have gathered for the Trials.
 
An Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials competitor dives in the pool during the men’s 50-meter freestyle during the Air Force Trials at the University of Nevada Las Vegas pool, Feb. 26. During the trials, wounded warriors competed in swimming, basketball, volleyball, track and field events, cycling, archery and shooting competitions.
 

A coach cheers on a competitor during the women’s 50-meter backstroke during the Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials at the University of Nevada Las Vegas pool, Feb. 26. U.S. Air Force and Australian wounded warriors came here to compete at the Air Force Trials Feb. 24 through March 2.



 

