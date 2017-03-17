The Bullseye – Nellis


March 17, 2017
 

Coach Sanchez mentors NAFB Airmen

coach2
The 57th Operations Group hosted University of Nevada-Las Vegas head football coach Tony Sanchez, as part of an on-going brown bag lunch mentorship series on February 24 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The U.S. Air Force encourages mentoring and networking for Airmen to build leadership and maximize their strengths, in order to more effectively accomplish the mission.
 

coach1

U.S. Air Force photo by Larry Crespo

The 57th Operations Group hosted University of Nevada-Las Vegas head football coach Tony Sanchez, as part of an on-going brown bag lunch mentorship series on February 24 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Sanchez is one of the youngest head coaches in division one college football, and was born at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., while his father served in the military.



 

U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Siuta B. Ika

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Thompson

