Coach Sanchez mentors NAFB Airmen

The 57th Operations Group hosted University of Nevada-Las Vegas head football coach Tony Sanchez, as part of an on-going brown bag lunch mentorship series on February 24 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Sanchez is one of the youngest head coaches in division one college football, and was born at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., while his father served in the military.