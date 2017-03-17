Get the latest from Nellis Exchange on Facebook

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — At the Nellis Exchange, shoppers are more than just customers—they’re family.

That’s why the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has launched a new way for Airmen and their families to connect with their local store—the official Nellis Exchange Facebook page.

The page, facebook.com/Nellis Exchange is administered entirely by the Nellis Exchange, giving shoppers a direct line to their local Exchange team.

“Having a Facebook page just for the Nellis Exchange allows us to cater content to our shoppers here on base, including local community events, in-store-only specials and Exchange news,” said Nellis Exchange General Manager Lawrence Simmons.

The Nellis Exchange is one of more than 180 Exchanges that have launched local pages since fall 2016.