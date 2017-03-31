Airmen raise hope, funds to cure childhood cancer

LAS VEGAS — Airmen from the 15th Attack Squadron, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, shaved their heads for a fundraiser to support a childhood cancer organizations on March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Miss Nevada Teen USA Alexis Smith, shaved 2nd Lt. Kyle’s hair for the fundraiser. Kyle is a 15th Attack Squadron MQ-1 Predator pilot. He and other members of his unit hope to support children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

In addition to other unit members, Capt. Michael, also a MQ-1 Predator pilot, supported the fund raiser by having his head shaved.

The members raised approximately $2,000 to go toward childhood cancer cures and to support research for childhood cancer cures.

