Flat SAPR’s Big Air Force Journey Begins



April 3 to 28: Show us how you, the squadron, the unit are promoting prevention & awareness of Sexual Assault in the military by passing Flat SAPR around.

Chaplain & SAPR Partnered Unit Welfare Checks

April 17: Time TBD. Recieve cool mood stress balls and other SAPR Swag Note: SAPR Swag — any cool item designed/distributed by the Nellis/Creech SAPR office containing SAPR contact information.

Keep Calm & Wear Teal on Tuesdays

April 4, 11, 18 and 26: Civilians, wear teal on Tuesdays to show your support of the SAPR program. Active duty, wear teal after hours to show your support of the SAPR program.

SAPR and IDS 5K Color Run

April 7: 8 a.m. start at the Warrior Fitness Center. For more information, contact Staff Sgt. Sarah Anderson or Airman 1st Class Cedric Williams at 702-663-3880.

Throughout April

Nellis AFB/Creech Facebook Page

(https://www.facebook.com/NellisCreechSAPR)

Post SAAPM selfies taken with the SAPR Swag Selfie Stick

MWR and SVS Facilities:

SAAPM Receipt Campaign — the following printed on receipts at all MWR/SVS functions during the entire month of April: April is Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month – #notjustApril “Know Your Part, Do Your Part.” DOD SAFE Hotline: 1-877-995-5247/safehelpline.org

SAPR Java SAFE Jackets

Safe Helpline Coffee Sleeves Distribute to the lodging coffee, Cool Beans Coffee/ Creech Airman’s Ministry Center, and other MWR/SVS functions that serve to go coffee

Nellis AFB/Creech Twitter Page — https://www.twitter.com/Nellis/CreechSAPR

Denim Day

April 26: Civilians, make a social statement with your fashion statement — wear jeans with a purpose. Active duty, wear denim after hours to end Sexual Violence.

Coloring Pages — #BelieveandSupportSurvivors #BelieveSurvivors

April 1-30: Color a page, post a selfie with the hashtags above on our Facebook page. Bring to the SAPR office and receive a free blender bottle.