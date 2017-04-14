Civilian Strategic Leadership Program accepting nominations

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH — Air Force officials are accepting nominations for the 2017 Civilian Strategic Leadership Program. Applications are due to the Air Force Personnel Center by May 1.

CSLP, the Air Force’s senior civilian career broadening program, is designed to develop multiskilled GS-13, GS-14 and GS-15 leaders by placing them in leadership positions outside their functional area for up to three years.

“The program helps the Air Force by creating a workforce of professionals who have the right education, training, leadership and experience,” said Edward Vargas, AFPC’s CSLP program co-manager. “Investing in civilian development enhances the Air Force’s ability to carry out its many missions.”

Candidates will be matched with installation level, Headquarters Air Force or joint positions to enhance overall development and garner senior leader experience, ultimately preparing individuals for more strategic Air Force leader responsibilities.

CSLP has 15 anticipated positions that will be available in the U.S. and overseas. A selection board will evaluate the candidates on leadership performance, progressive supervisory experience and advanced education. GS-13s will only be considered for installation-level positions.

AFPC will hold CSLP webcasts March 28 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and April 11 from 8- 9 a.m. (CDT) at https://conference.apps.mil/webconf/CSLP. The Google Chrome browser is recommended if accessing the site at home. The site will be live 15 minutes before each webcast.

For more information on the program and how to apply, select “CSLP” from the Civilian Employee dropdown menu on myPers.