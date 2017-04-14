The Bullseye – Nellis


Air Force

April 14, 2017
 

Civilian Strategic Leadership Program accepting nominations

Richard Salomon
Air Force Personnel Center Public Affairs

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH — Air Force officials are accepting nominations for the 2017 Civilian Strategic Leadership Program. Applications are due to the Air Force Personnel Center by May 1.

CSLP, the Air Force’s senior civilian career broadening program, is designed to develop multiskilled GS-13, GS-14 and GS-15 leaders by placing them in leadership positions outside their functional area for up to three years.

“The program helps the Air Force by creating a workforce of professionals who have the right education, training, leadership and experience,” said Edward Vargas, AFPC’s CSLP program co-manager. “Investing in civilian development enhances the Air Force’s ability to carry out its many missions.”

Candidates will be matched with installation level, Headquarters Air Force or joint positions to enhance overall development and garner senior leader experience, ultimately preparing individuals for more strategic Air Force leader responsibilities.

CSLP has 15 anticipated positions that will be available in the U.S. and overseas. A selection board will evaluate the candidates on leadership performance, progressive supervisory experience and advanced education. GS-13s will only be considered for installation-level positions.

AFPC will hold CSLP webcasts March 28 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and April 11 from 8- 9 a.m. (CDT) at https://conference.apps.mil/webconf/CSLP. The Google Chrome browser is recommended if accessing the site at home. The site will be live 15 minutes before each webcast.
For more information on the program and how to apply, select “CSLP” from the Civilian Employee dropdown menu on myPers.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Bullseye click here:

Bullseye

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew

F-35A deployment brings advanced airpower capability to Europe

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew F-35A Lightning IIs from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, land at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 15, 2017. The aircraft arrival marks the first ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: April 14

On this look around the Air Force, Gen. Jay Raymond, the Air Force Space Command commander, unveils three major space initiatives and the U.S. Air Force will partner with the Royal Air Force and French air force for Atlantic Trident 2017.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Sarver

“Find Ally”: 99th MDG Airman saves neighbor

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Sarver Staff Sgt. Jeffry Ally, 99th Medical Group surgical technician, right, Juan Sanjuan, Ally’s neighbor, and his son, Chava, pose for a photo in Las Vegas, Nev., April 4. Al...
 
Full Story »

 