2017 Air Force photo contest opens soon, focuses on travel

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — Starting May 1, 2017, novice, accomplished and youth photographers can enter the 2017 Air Force Photo Contest sponsored by the Air Force Services Activity.

With a theme of “Travel Destinations,” the contest runs through May 31.

“A destination is a special place that remains in your memory long after you’ve visited,” said Darlene Johnson, the AFSVA community programs branch chief. “It can be a beach in Greece, summit of Mount Everest or on your grandmother’s front porch.”

The theme was selected because of how often many military families travel and visit places they wouldn’t see otherwise, Johnson said.

The photo contest is part of the Air Force’s arts and crafts program that develops the skills and creative abilities of Airmen by getting them involved and connected through photography, said Jon Grammer, the AFSVA director of programs.

“The program directly supports three [of the four] pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness by providing mental, social and spiritual development for a more resilient Air Force,” Grammer said.

Participants can submit their photos at myairforcelife.com. The contest is open to authorized patrons of Air Force morale, welfare and recreation programs, and is divided into adult and youth categories.

The adult category will have novice and accomplished subcategories. Youth categories are divided by age: children (6-8), pre-teens (9-12) and teens (13-17).

Participants can enter up to two original images in a JPEG format; only online entries are eligible. The file size must be between 3 and 8MB.

Winners will be announced no later than the end of July, Johnson said. Amazon gift cards will be awarded to the top three winners in each category, with first place winning $300; second place $200; and third $100.

For more information, visit myairforcelife.com.