The Bullseye – Nellis


Air Force

April 28, 2017
 

2017 Air Force photo contest opens soon, focuses on travel

Steve Warns
AFCEC Public Affairs

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — Starting May 1, 2017, novice, accomplished and youth photographers can enter the 2017 Air Force Photo Contest sponsored by the Air Force Services Activity.

With a theme of “Travel Destinations,” the contest runs through May 31.

“A destination is a special place that remains in your memory long after you’ve visited,” said Darlene Johnson, the AFSVA community programs branch chief. “It can be a beach in Greece, summit of Mount Everest or on your grandmother’s front porch.”

The theme was selected because of how often many military families travel and visit places they wouldn’t see otherwise, Johnson said.

The photo contest is part of the Air Force’s arts and crafts program that develops the skills and creative abilities of Airmen by getting them involved and connected through photography, said Jon Grammer, the AFSVA director of programs.

“The program directly supports three [of the four] pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness by providing mental, social and spiritual development for a more resilient Air Force,” Grammer said.

Participants can submit their photos at myairforcelife.com. The contest is open to authorized patrons of Air Force morale, welfare and recreation programs, and is divided into adult and youth categories.

The adult category will have novice and accomplished subcategories. Youth categories are divided by age: children (6-8), pre-teens (9-12) and teens (13-17).

Participants can enter up to two original images in a JPEG format; only online entries are eligible. The file size must be between 3 and 8MB.

Winners will be announced no later than the end of July, Johnson said. Amazon gift cards will be awarded to the top three winners in each category, with first place winning $300; second place $200; and third $100.

For more information, visit myairforcelife.com.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Bullseye click here:

Bullseye

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Health & Safety

Ask the Doc

Q. Are CVS and Target pharmacies part of TRICARE’s retail network? A. No. If you get your prescription filled at a CVS or Target pharmacy you will pay for the full cost upfront and have to file a claim for partial reimbursement after you meet your deductible. Visit the costs page for details. Prescription Costs...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events

Happenings and Things to Do….

SETTLEMENT OF ESTATE Any person or persons having claims for or against the estate of Staff Sgt. Matthew Moore assigned to the 57th AMXS, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, should contact Summary Court Officer 2nd Lt. Richard Schneider, 57th AMXS, at 702-652-0258 or email: richard.schneider.6@us.af.mil. NELLIS Happenings GI Bill Briefings are held on a walk-in,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
DoD

Exchange’s You Made the Grade Program rewards military students’ achievements

DALLAS — For 17 years, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade program has been a cornerstone of military life. Now, students who participated in the program as children are passing it on to another generation of military students—and the Exchange is ready to honor their achievements. In recognition of military...
 
Full Story »

 