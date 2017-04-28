Exchange’s You Made the Grade Program rewards military students’ achievements

DALLAS — For 17 years, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade program has been a cornerstone of military life.

Now, students who participated in the program as children are passing it on to another generation of military students—and the Exchange is ready to honor their achievements.

In recognition of military students who excel, the Exchange is rewarding high-achieving scholars in first through 12th grades who maintain a B average or better with a coupon book filled with free offers and discounts.

“The Exchange appreciates the strength and resiliency of all military children,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “To excel academically while dealing with frequent moves, deployments and parents’ long working hours is a significant achievement. That’s why the Exchange has rewarded military students for 17 years running with the You Made the Grade program.”

The You Made the Grade booklet includes coupons for free food such as a classic 6-inch sub at Subway; bacon double cheeseburger and small fry from Burger King; a small chicken Philly sandwich at Charleys; Burrito Supreme or Taco Supreme from Taco Bell; and a Chicken Po’Boy at Popeyes.

Students who made the grade will also score Snack Avenue coupons for a free fountain drink, including the Yeti frozen carbonated beverage; a complimentary hot dog, Tornado or Rollerbite; and a free 14-ounce Crystal Cool Cow milk or chocolate milk. Other offers include 10 percent off any pair of footwear and $5 off any one piece of Under Armour apparel. Offers are valid through July 31.

The booklet also includes an entry form for the You Made the Grade semiannual sweepstakes. Students can enter to win Exchange gift cards worth $2,000, $1,500 or $500. Entries can be submitted twice per year, with drawings typically held in June and December. The most recent sweepstakes winners were from Fort Gordon, Ga.; Fort Lee, Va.; and Fort Belvoir, Va.

Students, including those who are home schooled, can receive a You Made the Grade coupon booklet by presenting a valid military I.D. and proof of an overall B average at their local Exchange’s customer service area. Eligible participants can pick up one booklet for each qualifying report card.

Students and guardians can contact their local Exchange for more information about the Exchange’s You Made the Grade program. Contact information for your nearest store can be found at shopmyexchange.com/exchange-stores/.

Students can send You Made the Grade sweepstakes entry forms, which are included in the coupon booklets, to:

You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398