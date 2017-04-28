Happenings and Things to Do….

SETTLEMENT OF ESTATE

Any person or persons having claims for or against the estate of Staff Sgt. Matthew Moore assigned to the 57th AMXS, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, should contact Summary Court Officer 2nd Lt. Richard Schneider, 57th AMXS, at 702-652-0258 or email: richard.schneider.6@us.af.mil.

NELLIS Happenings

GI Bill Briefings are held on a walk-in, one-on-one basis at the Education Center, Bldg. 20, Room 330.

Every Monday: Ready, Set, Grow at the Youth Center 10 a.m.

Veterinary clinic: Are you PCSing overseas? Do you have a pet? If the answer to both questions is yes, then contact the Nellis AFB Veterinary Treatment Facility. The Nellis VTF is the only vet clinic here in the greater Las Vegas area that can fully complete your pets International Travel Documents. The VTF is located at 4146 Mountain Home Street, Nellis Air Force Base. For more information or an appointment, call 702-652-8836.

Workout Group: Workout with the AMExtreme Group at the Warrior Fitness Center. Classes include: Insanity and Ab Ripper — Mondays and Fridays in the Cardio Room from 5:15 to 6:20 a.m. P90X — Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Cardio Room from 5:15 to 6:20 a.m. YogaX — Wednesdays at Racquetball Court three from 4:40 to 6:20 a.m. For more information, contact Staff Sgt. Armelyn Braceros at armelyn.braceros.2@us.af.mil.

Resume Writing: The second Thursday of each month, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Topics include networking, cover letters, announcements, resumes and marketing resume writing.

Love and Logic Parenting Series: Family Advocacy is hosting the Love and Logic parenting series at the Centennial Hills YMCA, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Free childcare is provided for YMCA members. For more information, call 702-653-3880.

Parent Support Group: Share common experiences unique to special needs families and learn about new information and resources. We meet the third Wednesday of every month at the Airman and Family Readiness Center.

Nellis Company Grade Officer’s Council: The Nellis CGOC provides a source of social and professional development for all company grade officers at Nellis. Volunteer and leadership opportunities are available as well as the chance to network with other like-minded professionals at Nellis. Monthly meetings are held on the last Thursday of every month at Robin’s Roost in The Club from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 702-652-9623.



Creech Happenings:

Need uniform items but don’t have time to go to Nellis? Creech is slated to have the ability to order uniform items and have them delivered next day. Talk to your squadron leadership for more information.

Reporting Suspicious Activities on or near Creech Air Force Base: Please report any suspicious behavior/activities observed on or near Creech AFB to law enforcement ASAP. AFOSI can be contacted at 702-404-1613 and Security Forces at 702-404-3333. Members are also asked to add these telephone numbers to cell phones so they are available to contact either agency quickly when needed. Additionally, if you are in a group and the entire group observes the activity in question please only have one individual from the group contact law enforcement. If anyone has observed any suspicious behaviors/activities not previously reported, contact AFOSI or Security Forces.