IDS hosts 5K Color Run/Walk

Airmen and their families gather at the finish line after the 5k Color Run/Walk, April 7 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The 5k Color Run/Walk was open for all Department of Defense ID holders to participate in.



Chief Master Sgt. William Arcuri, 99th Air Base Wing interim command chief, relaxes after finishing the 5k Color Run/Walk, April 7 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Several base agencies set up stands at the finish line to provide snacks and further information on the services they provide Airmen and their families.



Master Sgt. Briand Daubert, a 414th Combat Training Squadron personnel recovery division member, carries his son to get covered with yellow powder during the 5k Color Run/Walk, April 7 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Daubert and his family participated in the run which promoted Comprehensive Airmen Fitness.



Staff Sgt. Dominique Lindsey, 99th Medical Operations Squadron mental health technician, shows her hands during the 5k Color Run/Walk, April 7 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The 5k Color Run/Walk raised awareness for Comprehensive Airman Fitness.



Staff Sgt. Dominique Lindsey, 99th Medical Operations Squadron mental health technician, throws yellow powder on an Airman during the 5k Color Run/Walk, April 7 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Each color used represented a different agency around base.



ffairs photojournalist, sprints ahead of other Airmen at the 5k Color Run/Walk, April 7 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. This is the second 5k Color Run/Walk Kline has participated in at Nellis AFB.



Master Resilience Trainers from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases pose for a group photo after the 5k Color Run/Walk, April 7 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. MRTs are Department of Defense certified trainers for resiliency. They instruct resiliency techniques to military service members and their families.