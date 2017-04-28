The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

April 28, 2017
 

Nellis AFB conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

exercise1

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

by a truck during the Major Accident Response Exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13. The base conducted the exercise to evaluate real-life response capabilities of emergency personnel for scenarios that could impact the base.
 
exercise4arry a simulated victim on a stretcher during the Major Accident Response Exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13. The MARE tested first responders’ skills in a controlled environment to give them confidence in handling any world situation.
 

exercise7

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

jor Accident Response Exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April. 13. The participants included Wing Inspection Team members, Scene Controllers for additional safety, and volunteers simulating victims and witnesses for the exercise.
 

exercise3

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

mulated victim during the Major Accident Response Exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13. The simulated wounded were separated into three categories based on severity of injury in order to treat those with the most life-threatening injuries first.
 
exercise6
A firefighter from the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron helps a simulated victim to safety during the Major Accident Response Exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13. Large-scale exercises allow base agencies to test cooperation and ensure seamless transitions from one agency to another, should an emergency occur on base.
 

exercise5

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

99th Civil Engineer Squadron prepares a bomb disposal robot during the Major Accident Response Exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13. The MARE provides valuable training for many squadrons at Nellis AFB.
 
exercise2uring the Major Accident Response Exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13. The exercise took place to test the participating units ability to respond to an on base emergency.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Bullseye click here:

Bullseye

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class James Thompson

First MQ-9 model debuts at Tyndall Air Show

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class James Thompson An Airman assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing watches one of the air demonstrations performed during the 2017 Gulf Coast Salute Open House and Airshow ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Health & Safety
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Airman balanced through bodybuilding

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Staff Sgt. Semaj, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron supply craftsman, displays her back pose March 27, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Semaj is a nationally qualifi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Sarver

Nellis AFB inducts new Honorary Commanders

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Sarver Col. Paul Murray, 99th Air Base Wing commander, explains the essence of the honorary commander program during an induction ceremony for 25 new members April 6 in the Thunde...
 
Full Story »

 