Nellis AFB conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

by a truck during the Major Accident Response Exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13. The base conducted the exercise to evaluate real-life response capabilities of emergency personnel for scenarios that could impact the base.



arry a simulated victim on a stretcher during the Major Accident Response Exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13. The MARE tested first responders’ skills in a controlled environment to give them confidence in handling any world situation.



jor Accident Response Exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April. 13. The participants included Wing Inspection Team members, Scene Controllers for additional safety, and volunteers simulating victims and witnesses for the exercise.



mulated victim during the Major Accident Response Exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13. The simulated wounded were separated into three categories based on severity of injury in order to treat those with the most life-threatening injuries first.





A firefighter from the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron helps a simulated victim to safety during the Major Accident Response Exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13. Large-scale exercises allow base agencies to test cooperation and ensure seamless transitions from one agency to another, should an emergency occur on base.



99th Civil Engineer Squadron prepares a bomb disposal robot during the Major Accident Response Exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13. The MARE provides valuable training for many squadrons at Nellis AFB.



uring the Major Accident Response Exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13. The exercise took place to test the participating units ability to respond to an on base emergency.