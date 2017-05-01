The Bullseye – Nellis


Air Force

May 1, 2017
 

Female Airmen gain time to make separation decision when pregnant

Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

Female Airmen now have up to 12 months after having a baby to request separation from the service under the Air Force’s new Diversity and Inclusion initiative.

This policy change, effective April 26, 2017, gives female Airmen more time to better understand and assess how they can balance a military career and family needs, ensuring they have the opportunity to contribute to mission success.

“To succeed in meeting current and future mission requirements, the Air Force relies on access to the best talent our nation has to offer,” said Daniel Sitterly, the acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. “To compete for that talent in the future, we must place consistent emphasis on diversity and inclusion in order to attract and retain talent.”

The previous policy only gave pregnant Airmen the option to leave the service before childbirth if they made the choice to separate.

The change in policy allows female Airmen to apply for separation within the 12-month period after delivery via the virtual Military Personnel Flight, with the date of separation set for no more than 12 months after the date of application. This policy is not retroactive. However, female Airmen who delivered a child on or after April 26, 2016, are also eligible to apply for separation up to 12 months after childbirth under this provision. This policy does not apply to adoptive parents.

Pregnant Airmen can still separate before the baby is born by submitting an application with a requested separation date between 30-90 days prior to their projected delivery date.

In addition, new parents may find other Airmen who have successfully balanced work and family demands via the MyVector online mentoring system in order to provide further support and guidance.

“Our country has a natural advantage in our incredibly diverse population – we just need to maximize it,” Sitterly said. “This is another initiative which allows Airmen flexibility in making decisions for their careers, their families and their futures.”

Stay informed on the most current separation information on the Separation page on myPers. Click the Separation link on the far left from the active duty, Reserve or Guard landing pages or select “Any” from the dropdown menu and search “Separation.”

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Bullseye click here:

Bullseye

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Health & Safety
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nathan Byrnes

Getting Results: MLPW April 23-29

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nathan Byrnes An Airman prepares a slide in the in the hematology laboratory section of the Mike O’Callaghan Federal Medical Center at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 24, 2017. Even...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: May 1

On this look around the Air Force, two F-35As deploy to Estonia for the first time, Global Strike Command Airmen test launch a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, and the 500,000th person has graduated from the Community College of the Air Force.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class James Thompson

First MQ-9 model debuts at Tyndall Air Show

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class James Thompson An Airman assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing watches one of the air demonstrations performed during the 2017 Gulf Coast Salute Open House and Airshow ...
 
Full Story »

 