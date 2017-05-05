The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

May 5, 2017
 

HH-60G accident investigation report released

The unintended closure of two helicopters and a pilot’s overcorrection to avoid collision resulted in the crash of an HH-60G helicopter and the injury of its crew on Aug. 18, 2016, at the Nevada Test and Training Range near Nellis AFB, Nev., according to an Air Combat Command Accident Investigation Board report released today.

The mishap occurred during a night tactical formation mission at the NTTR in support of a large-force exercise. The helicopter, assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., was trailing another aircraft in maneuvers close to the ground when the mishap occurred.

The flight path of the two helicopters began to converge due to mountainous terrain. The mishap aircraft gunner observed the closing distance and called for an immediate turn away from the other helicopter. To avoid collision, the copilot made a 70-degree banked right turn. At this overbanked angle, the helicopter could no longer maintain altitude. Despite efforts to recover, the helicopter was already at a low altitude, descended rapidly, and impacted the ground.

Upon impact, the helicopter rolled, resulting in injuries to the crewmembers. The crewmembers were flown to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The HH-60G was completely destroyed, with a government loss of approximately $21.4 million.

There were no civilian injuries or damage to personal property on the ground.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Bullseye click here:

Bullseye

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Uncategorized
Air Force graphic by Master Sgt. Lisa Carlson

First combat MQ-1, MQ-9 wing celebrates 10 years at Creech

Air Force graphic by Master Sgt. Lisa Carlson The 432nd Wing celebrated their 10th anniversary at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., as a combat remotely piloted aircraft wing flying the MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper May 1, 2017. The...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class James Thompson

COMACC visits MQ-1, MQ-9 Airmen

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class James Thompson Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command, speaks to the Airmen of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing on his first visit to Creech Air Force Base, Nev., M...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter

Base access introduced for Gold Star families

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter Michael L. Chavis, a Gold Star parent, shows his new Gold Star Base Access ID card to Carla Diamond, a U.S. Air Force Headquarters community readiness consultant, at Joint Bas...
 
Full Story »

 