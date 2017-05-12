The Bullseye – Nellis


EOD technicians defuse threats before they occur

EOD1

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron walk onto the range for training on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 3. EOD technicians are trained to detect, disarm, detonate and dispose of explosive threats all over the world, making them are the specialists who bravely serve as the Air Force’s bomb squad.
 

EOD7

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Townsend, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance technician, uses a metal detector to search for a simulated improvised explosive device during a training exercise on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 3. EOD technicians conduct long-range and close in reconnaissance, identify and assesses ordnance condition and advise commanders on recommended safe withdrawal distances.
 

EOD2

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Westrum, 99th Civil Engneer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, and his team search for a wire during a training operation on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 3. EOD technicians are assigned to some of the most dangerous missions. They perform tactically harrowing and technically demanding tasks in diverse environments worldwide.
 

EOD4

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Staff Sgt. Kyle Osgood, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, uses a metal detector to clear a perimeter during training exercises on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 3. EOD technicians detect, identify, recover, disarm and dispose of unsafe explosives and ordnance.
 

EOD6

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Senior Airman Michael Bemis, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, participates in a training scenario on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 3. The training scenarios prepare EOD technicians for what they may encounter in a deployed environment.
 

EOD3

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Staff Sgt. Kyle Osgood, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, secures a line around a simulated rocket during a training exercise on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 3. EOD technicians provide the ability to detect, monitor, evaluate, and decontaminate explosive, radioactive, chemical, or biological ordnance hazards.
 

EOD8

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Staff Sgt. Christopher Eccard, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance dispersal technician, uses a radio to communicate with other EOD teams during a training exercise on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 3. EOD technicians are trained to detect, disarm, detonate and dispose explosive threats worldwide.



 

