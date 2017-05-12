The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

May 12, 2017
 

MQ-9 Reapers add to arsenal, first GBU-38 dropped

Tags:
432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing
Public Affairs
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Clausen U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

An MQ-9 Reaper is loaded with a GBU-12 laser-guided bomb on the left and a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition on the right April 13 at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The JDAM is a GPS guided munition which brings added capability to the warfighters, specifically by aircrews being able to employ weapons through inclement weather. The first two GBU-38s employed in training successfully hit their targets May 1, 2017, over the Nevada Test and Training Range.

CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — Airmen from the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing and the 26th Weapons Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., made history earlier this week, by employing the first GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition from an MQ-9 Reaper for training and in combat downrange.

While the JDAM has been around since the late 1990s, the munition has just recently been validated and now proven for real world engagements marking a significant step in the Reapers’ joint warfighter role.

“We had a great opportunity to drop the first live GBU-38s in training,” said Capt. Scott, 26th Weapons Squadron weapons instructor pilot. “The GBU-38 is a weapon we’ve been trying to get on the MQ-9 for several years now and we had the opportunity to be the first to drop during training.”

While waiting for the aircraft to approach the target area, members of the weapons squadron waited anxiously. After the bombs successfully struck their practice targets in a controlled environment, the entire room cheered.

For the past 10 years skilled MQ-9 aircrew have been employing AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and GBU-12 laser-guided bombs, but the JDAM brings new global positioning system capabilities to the warfighters.

“The GBU-38, just like the Hellfire and GBU-12, is a very accurate weapon and the fact that it’s GPS-guided gives us another versatile way to guide the weapon, specifically, through inclement weather onto targets,” Scott said.

The JDAM being added to the arsenal is another step in furthering the attack capabilities of the MQ-9 Reaper force.

“There’s definitely times when I could’ve used the GBU-38 in combat prior to this,” Scott said.

Not only does the GBU-38 perform through poor weather conditions, it also helps the munitions Airmen and the weapons load crew members who load them.

“The GBU-38 has a 20-minute load time compared to the GBU-12, which has a 30 minute load time,” said Senior Airman Curtis, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load crew member. “The GBU-38 is a quicker load compared to the GBU-12 and gets the plane in the air quicker.”

Incorporating this new munition into the total strike package will give MQ-9 aircrews additional capabilities.

“Our job at the weapons school is to train to the highest standard possible,” Scott said. “We’re going to take the GBU-38 and incorporate it into our advanced scenarios, prove the weapon and integrate with all Air Force assets. What that gives us is the ability to take it downrange and employ in the most demanding circumstances possible.”

The JDAM will add flexibility and efficiency to the targeting process. Aircrews will continue to employ the AGM-114 Hellfires and GBU-12s downrange in addition to the GBU-38 that is now ready for combat.

“The overall impact of the GBU-38 is aircrew will have more versatility for the commanders to provide different effects and make a difference for the guys on the ground,” Scott said. “It has a different guidance system and it opens the bridge to more GPS-guided weapons in the future.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Bullseye click here:

Bullseye

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air National Guard photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Marcus

Nevada ANG chaplain: ‘I want people to know Islam is not evil’

Air National Guard photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Marcus Master Sergeants Laura and Mark Magee attend the annual Nevada Air National Guard Airman of the Year Ceremony at the Nevada ANG’s fuel cell hangar Dec. 4, 2016. The m...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
U.S. Air Force photo by Susan Garcia

F-86 Sabre veterans deactivate 35-year association

U.S. Air Force photo by Susan Garcia Members of the F-86 Sabre Association pose for a photo with Col. Michael Drowley, U.S. Air Force Weapons School commandant on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 7. The F-86 Sabre Association...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
U.S. Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Joshua Kleinholz

Weapons School gets down and dirty in degraded conditions exercise

U.S. Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Joshua Kleinholz An HC-130P/N King cargo aircraft assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., lands on a dry lake bed during a co...
 
Full Story »

 