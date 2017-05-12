Airmen assigned to the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Creech Air Force Base and 99th Contracting Squadron retrieve balls from center court during the dodgeball competition of 99th Air Base Wing Sports Day on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 5. Sports Day brought together the squadrons of the 99th ABW to compete against each other in a number of different games.



Airmen participate in a Fun Run during the 99th Air Base Wing Sports Day at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 5. Sports Day was open to all members, employees and dependents of the 99th ABW.



Col. Paul Murray, 99th Air Base Wing commander, holds a trophy after the 99th ABW Sports Day at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 5. Sports Day brought squadrons from Nellis, Creech, NTTR and their families together to compete in various sports like dodgeball, softball, tug of war, corn hole and a fun run. Trophies were awarded to the squadrons that won each event.



Airmen from the 99th Air Base Wing compete against each other in corn hole during the 99th ABW Sports Day on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 5. The competitions kicked off with a fun run, and then broke out into softball, corn hole, dodgeball and tug of war.



A member of the 526th Intelligence Squadron swings at a pitch during a softball game as part of the 99th Air Base Wing Sports Day, May 5 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Sports Day was made possible through the volunteer efforts of service members, employees and dependents of the 99th ABW.



Airmen and their families gather for the opening ceremony of the 99th Air Base Wing Sports Day at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 5. Squadrons and their families were able to spend the day competing against each other across multiple team-based sports.



Members of the 99th Force Support Squadron engage in a round of “Tug of War” against a team representing the 99th Aerospace Medicine Squadron during the 99th Air Base Wing Sports Day, May 5 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The event allowed for the participation in a multitude of team sports ranging from corn hole to dodgeball.



Members of the 99th Force Support Squadron engage in a round of “Tug of War,” during the 99th Air Base Wing Sports Day, May 5 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Sports Day was organized through a collaboration of squadrons within the 99th ABW with the aim of reinforcing Wingmanship and the importance of physical fitness.



Col. Paul Murray, 99th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Arcuri, 99th Air Base Wing interim command chief, begin the opening ceremony at the 99th ABW Sports Day at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 5. Sports Day gave Airmen and their families the opportunity to compete in multiple sports including softball, dodgeball, corn hole, tug of war and a fun run.