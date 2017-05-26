2017 National Police Week

A 799th Security forces team pushes a Humvee at the Warrior Fitness Challenge in support of Police Week May 15, 2016, Creech Air Force Base, Nev. National Police Week takes place annually to honor the service and sacrifice of civilian and military law enforcement members.



Senior Airman Brian, 799th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Handler performs the low crawl during the Life of a Warrior Challenge May 18, 2016 at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The SFS Airmen, local highway patrol officers and Las Vegas Police Department gathered together during National Police Week at Creech AFB for a law enforcement fitness challenge honoring those who have served in law enforcement.



Tech Sgt. Errol 799th Security Forces Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor helps Metropolitan Police Officer Ramos prepare for his shooting course May 15, 2016, at Silver Flag Alpha, Nev. Air Force Security Forces and local law enforcement came together for National Police Week to honor the service and sacrifice of civilian and military law enforcement members.



Staff Sgt. Clifford fires his weapon at Station Four during the Nellis/Creech Law Enforcement Pistol Shoot as part of Police Week May 15, 2016, at Silver Flag Alpha, Nev. National Police Week takes place annually to honor the service and sacrifice of civilian and military law enforcement members.



Tech Sgt. Kennedy clears his weapon during the Nellis/Creech Law enforcement pistol shoot May 15, 2016, at Silver Flag Alpha, Nevada. National Police Week dates back to 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation to honor the law enforcers who paid the ultimate sacrifice