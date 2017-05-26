The Bullseye – Nellis


Salutes & Awards

May 26, 2017
 

2017 National Police Week

creech-police1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Adarius Petty

A 799th Security forces team pushes a Humvee at the Warrior Fitness Challenge in support of Police Week May 15, 2016, Creech Air Force Base, Nev. National Police Week takes place annually to honor the service and sacrifice of civilian and military law enforcement members.
 

creech-police2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Adarius Petty

Senior Airman Brian, 799th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Handler performs the low crawl during the Life of a Warrior Challenge May 18, 2016 at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The SFS Airmen, local highway patrol officers and Las Vegas Police Department gathered together during National Police Week at Creech AFB for a law enforcement fitness challenge honoring those who have served in law enforcement.
 

creech-police3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Adarius Petty

Tech Sgt. Errol 799th Security Forces Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor helps Metropolitan Police Officer Ramos prepare for his shooting course May 15, 2016, at Silver Flag Alpha, Nev. Air Force Security Forces and local law enforcement came together for National Police Week to honor the service and sacrifice of civilian and military law enforcement members.
 

creech-police4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Adarius Petty

Staff Sgt. Clifford fires his weapon at Station Four during the Nellis/Creech Law Enforcement Pistol Shoot as part of Police Week May 15, 2016, at Silver Flag Alpha, Nev. National Police Week takes place annually to honor the service and sacrifice of civilian and military law enforcement members.
 

creech-police5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Adarius Petty

Tech Sgt. Kennedy clears his weapon during the Nellis/Creech Law enforcement pistol shoot May 15, 2016, at Silver Flag Alpha, Nevada. National Police Week dates back to 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation to honor the law enforcers who paid the ultimate sacrifice



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Bullseye click here:

Bullseye

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Lockheed Martin photograph by Chad Bellay

F-22 Flying Test Bed is tip of the spear for Raptor mission systems

Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner Members of the F-22 Flying Test Bed team pose for a photo in front of the highly modified Boeing 757 May 3. The FTB routinely flies with real Raptors both at Edwards and Nellis Air Force Bas...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

AF proposes 1,600 personnel increase to command support staffs

The U.S. Air Force plans to increase commander support staff manning across the force by 1,600 by fiscal year 2022 increasing total authorizations to more than 6,300.  Currently, the personnel increase calls for 170 officers, 469 enlisted and 961 civilians with all civilian hires authorized for fiscal 2018.  The increase in CSS manning ties directly...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Key spouse gives back

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Meredith, 17th Attack Squadron key spouse, recently received the 432nd Wing Key Spouse of the Year, the Nellis/Creech/NTTR Key Spouse Excellence and the Presidential Volun...
 
Full Story »

 