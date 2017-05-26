The Bullseye – Nellis


MQ-1 Predator showcased at American Patriot Festival

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Veterans and their families admire the MQ-1 Predator during the American Patriot Festival May 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. The American Patriot Festival brought veterans and their families together to enjoy military displays, performances and a car show.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

A MQ-1 Predator maintainers explain the capabilities of their aircraft to veterans and their families during the American Patriot Festival May 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. The maintainers answered questions and provided information to showcase the Predator mission.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

An MQ-1 Predator maintainer answers questions about the aircraft during the American Patriot Festival May 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. The MQ-1 maintenance Airmen showcased the capabilities of the Predator among other military displays at the event.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

An MQ-1 Predator maintainer talks to locals dressed as members of the galactic empire during the American Patriot Festival May 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. The American Patriot Festival brought veterans and their families together to enjoy military displays, performances and a car show.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

An MQ-1 Predator maintainer shares a laugh with a Vietnam veteran during the American Patriot Festival May 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Veterans and their families gathered around the MQ-1 to ask questions and learn about the aircraft and its capabilities.



 

