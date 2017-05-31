The Bullseye – Nellis


Nellis participates in American Patriot Festival

nellis-patriot1

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Heidi West

Air Force honor guardsmen present the colors at the American Patriot Festival in Las Vegas, May 21, 2017. The American Patriot Festival focused on supporting veterans and their families with live concerts, vendor stands and a car show with nearly 300 cars.
 

nellis-patriot2

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Heidi West

Lt. Col. Catherine Gambold, 547th Intelligence Squadron commander, speaks with a biker at the Air Combat Command Threat Training Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 21, 2017. The TTF maintains weapons and equipment to be used as training aids. Now that the TTF is open to the public, visitors can view anything from MiG fighter jets, to rocket propelled grenades.
 

nellis-patriot3

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Heidi West

An Airman assigned to the 99th Security Forces Squadron demonstrates the abilities of his K-9 at the American Patriot Festival in Las Vegas, May 21, 2017. Airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases participated in the festival to show off K-9 units, Explosive Ordinance Disposal teams and a static MQ-1 Predator Drone.
 

nellis-patriot4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

A biker rides his motorcycle while flying the American Flag at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 21, 2017. More than 70 bikers rode together and made a pit stop at Nellis AFB before finishing their ride at Craig Ranch Park for the American Patriot Festival.



 

