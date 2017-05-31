The Bullseye – Nellis


Police Week: Honoring those who serve

Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum

Defenders from the 99th and 799th Security Forces Squadrons participate in a ruck march during National Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. May 16, 2017. Defenders, along with local law enforcement used the week to come together in a series of events to commemorate.

National Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base and Creech Air Force Bases in Nevada took place from May 15 to 19, and is a yearly event honoring fallen law enforcement officers and recognizing those who serve today.

Defenders from both the 99th and 799th Security Forces Squadrons, along with local law enforcement from the community, used the week to come together in a series of events to honor those fallen.

“Police week is a week to remember any fallen law enforcement officers throughout the country,” said Tech. Sgt. Brandon Miller 99th SFS assistant NCO in charge of investigations. “Here at Nellis were focusing on two of our fallen Defenders, and any local law enforcement in the area that lost officers.”

National Police Week was created in 1962 be President John F. Kennedy in order to not only honor those who gave their lives in the line of duty, but also serve as a week to look back on the job they perform.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum

Senior Airman Anthony Flynn, 99th Security Forces Squadron leader, performs a 21 gun salute to honor fallen law enforcement officers during a ceremony for National Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 19, 2017. Throughout the week, Defenders and local law enforcement participated in a variety of events at Nellis and Creech AFB.

“To me it gives Airmen a chance to reflect on what we do day in and day out,” said Miller. “A lot of times people just come to work and see it as any old day. Sometimes Airmen don’t realize that at any time they are putting their lives on the line because anything that could happen during a routine traffic stop to or a domestic case.”

Throughout the week, Defenders and local law enforcement alike participated in a variety of different events at both Nellis and Creech AFB, including:
* Ruck March: The march raised canned food for the community and also remembered fallen Airmen by reading their stories.
* Defenders Challenge: An obstacle course held on Creech AFB
* Pistol Competition: Defenders were able to show off their shooting ability
* Golf tournament: Defenders and local law officers combined to compete at the Sunrise Vista Golf Course.

The events serve to take Airmen out of the everyday norm by showing their skills, interaction with fellow Defenders and having fun while we remember why we do what we do, said Miller.

Police week at Nellis was capstoned with a ceremony during reveille as SFS folded the flag and paid homage to those lost.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum

Airmen from the 99th Security Forces lower the American flag as the National Anthem plays during a ceremony for National Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 19, 2017. National Police Week was created in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy to not only honor those who gave their lives in the line of duty, but also serve as a way to look back on the job they perform.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum

Airmen from the 99th Security Forces fold the American flag during a ceremony for National Police Week on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 19, 2017. Police week at Nellis AFB was closed with a ceremony during reveille as SFS folded the flag and paid homage to those lost.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum

A 99th Security Forces Squadron K-9 handler and his dog participate in a ruck march during National Police Week on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 16, 2017. The annual National Police Week was held from May 15 to 19 to honor fallen law enforcement officers and recognized those who serve today.



 

