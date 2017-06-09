The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

June 9, 2017
 

Wing commander visits local police

police1

Air Force photograph

On June 5, Col. Paul Murray, 99th Air Base Wing commander, and Nellis AFB security forces personnel, visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Northeast Area Command.
 

police2

Air Force photograph

During his visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Northeast Area Command June 5, Col. Paul Murray, 99th Air Base Wing commander, spent time honoring 22 fallen officers who are remembered with a special memorial wall.
 

police3

Air Force photograph

Col. Paul Murray, 99th Air Base Wing commander, also discussed local “Pathway from Poverty” initiatives around Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., during his visit.



 

Air Force

Luke AFB temporarily cancels F-35A local flying ops

The 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., cancelled local flying operations June 9 for F-35A Lightning II aircraft due to a series of five incidents in which pilots have experienced hypoxia-like symptoms. According to base officials, since May 2, 2017, five F-35A pilots assigned to Luke AFB have reported physiological incidents while...
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum

USAFWS expands curriculum for current era of joint operations

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum Maj. Justin Hargrove, 509th Weapons Squadron KC-135 pilot, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., wears the coveted United States Weapons School Graduate Patch during Deliberat...
 
DoD

Defense Department launches retirement system comparison calculator

The Defense Department officially launched the Blended Retirement System [http://militarypay.defense.gov/BlendedRetirement/] comparison calculator, providing BRS opt-in eligible service members their first opportunity for an individualized comparison of retirement systems. The comprehensive tool, in combination with the mandatory BRS Opt-In Course, will assist the nearly 1.7 million opt-in elig...
 
