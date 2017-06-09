Wing commander visits local police

On June 5, Col. Paul Murray, 99th Air Base Wing commander, and Nellis AFB security forces personnel, visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Northeast Area Command.



During his visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Northeast Area Command June 5, Col. Paul Murray, 99th Air Base Wing commander, spent time honoring 22 fallen officers who are remembered with a special memorial wall.



Col. Paul Murray, 99th Air Base Wing commander, also discussed local “Pathway from Poverty” initiatives around Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., during his visit.