The Bullseye – Nellis


Air Force

July 12, 2017
 

AF selects 8,167 for promotion to technical sergeant

Richard Salomon
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

Air Force officials selected 8,167 staff sergeants for promotion to technical sergeant out of 25,552 eligible for a selection rate of 31.9 percent.

The technical sergeant promotion list will be available on the Air Force Portal and myPers July 20, 2017, at 8 a.m., CDT. On July 21, Airmen can also access their score notices on the Virtual Military Personnel Flight via Air Force Personnel Center’s secure applications page.

Those selected for technical sergeant will be promoted beginning Aug. 1 according to their promotion sequence number.

Commanders will receive notice of their selects from their senior rater’s agent starting this week and will begin congratulating those selected for technical sergeant on the morning of July 20.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. Lillian Stephens

Avengers assemble

Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. Lillian Stephens Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 “Wake Island Avengers,” 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, wait for pilots to walk to three F-35B Lightning IIs on the first day of Red...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Air Force releases first-term Airman retraining quotas for FY18

Eligible active-duty first-term Airmen may choose from more than 1,400 approved retraining quotas in over 20 career fields for fiscal year 2018. Retraining allows enlisted Airmen, to include staff and technical sergeants on their first enlistment, to retrain into skills where a shortage exists, in conjunction with a reenlistment. “A first-term Airman can apply to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: July 12

On this look around the Air Force, the location for the 2018 Warrior Games is announced, Airmen and Marines work together during F-35 refueling Lightning II exercise, and the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year have been announced.
 
Full Story »

 