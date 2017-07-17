The Bullseye – Nellis


July 17, 2017
 

53rd TEG welcomes new commander

Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew Sarver

Col. Brian Schafer, 53rd Test and Evaluation Group commander, speaks to the crowd during the group’s change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 11, 2017. The mission of the 53rd TEG is to provide the warfighter with the latest in software, hardware, weapons and tactics, techniques and procedures.

The 53rd Test and Evaluation Group conducted a change of command ceremony July 11, 2017, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to welcome the new 53rd TEG commander, Col. Brian Schafer.

The 53rd TEG is responsible for the overall execution of the 53rd Wing’s flying activities. The group is comprised of highly trained aircrew and a wide range of support personnel.

One of the 53rd TEG’s missions is to provide the warfighter with the latest in software, hardware, weapons and tactics, training and procedures.

The unit performs functional management for acquisition, modification, testing and certification for fighter, bomber and combat support aircrew training systems. They also support current Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center efforts.
 

An Airman assigned to the 53rd Test and Evaluation Group reveals the name of the incoming 53rd TEG commander, Col. Brian Schafer, stenciled on the side of the group’s flagship, an F-15 Eagle, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 11, 2017. It is customary for the flagship of flying squadrons, groups or wings to bear its commander’s name.



 

