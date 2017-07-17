53rd TEG welcomes new commander

The 53rd Test and Evaluation Group conducted a change of command ceremony July 11, 2017, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to welcome the new 53rd TEG commander, Col. Brian Schafer.

The 53rd TEG is responsible for the overall execution of the 53rd Wing’s flying activities. The group is comprised of highly trained aircrew and a wide range of support personnel.

One of the 53rd TEG’s missions is to provide the warfighter with the latest in software, hardware, weapons and tactics, training and procedures.

The unit performs functional management for acquisition, modification, testing and certification for fighter, bomber and combat support aircrew training systems. They also support current Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center efforts.

