The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

July 24, 2017
 

Bulls celebrate 75 years of aviation excellence

Tags:
Senior Airman Christian Clausen
Creech AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

For the past 75 years, the 17th Attack Squadron Bulls have played an integral part in the defense of the nation by providing combatant commanders with reconnaissance capabilities, and more recently, with precision attack capabilities.

For the past 75 years, the 17th Attack Squadron Bulls have played an integral part in the defense of the nation by providing combatant commanders with reconnaissance capabilities, and more recently, with precision attack capabilities.

On July 23, 1942, in the midst of World War II, the 17th Photographic Reconnaissance Squadron activated, and was tasked with flying the P-38 Lightning and B-25 Mitchell over the Pacific Theater, to observe and map enemy movements. After the war, the 17th transitioned to aircraft such as the RF-84 Thunderflash, the RF-101 Voodoo, and the RF-80 Shooting Star. In 1958, the squadron realigned under the 432nd Tactical Reconnaissance Wing, now known as the 432nd Wing.

Shortly after being assigned to the 432nd TRW, the squadron moved to France and then to England before being inactivated in 1979. In March of 2002 the Bulls reactivated and began a new mission flying newly armed MQ-1 Predators in support of the fight against Al Qaeda in response to the attacks on the morning of September 11, 2001.

“One of the cornerstone beliefs of our squadron is that “today’s date is 12 September 2001,” which reminds us to approach each day and each mission with the same passion and purpose that drove the formation of our squadron in the aftermath of Al Qaeda’s attacks on the homeland,” said Lt. Col. John, 17th Attack Squadron commander.

This year, the 17th ATKS celebrates its 75th anniversary, and currently flies the MQ-9 Reaper.

“Throughout our 75-year history, as we transitioned airframes and designations, the common thread weaving through our heritage has always been reconnaissance,” said John. “Today, our squadron achieves national security objectives through worldwide dominant persistent attack and reconnaissance operations.”

With the addition of the MQ-9 Reaper in 2006, the 17th became the Air Force’s first weaponized and dual-qualified remotely piloted aircraft squadron. By extension, the 17th has also been one of the first combat squadrons to receive and employ emerging technologies by industry partners.

“Along these lines, it’s important to stress that while technology is a critical enabler, technology is not the decisive key to success,” John said. “The decisive key to success is the innovation of our airmen.  Our Airmen are trusted and empowered to develop the tactics, techniques and procedures required to operationalize these technologies in training, prove them in combat, then share what we’ve developed and learned throughout the entire RPA community and the joint force.”

John attributes the effects and success of his Airmen by their understanding of the critical nature of their work, how they develop leaders within the squadron and their genuine belief in driving positive change through the RPA evolution.

“It’s an absolute honor of a lifetime to lead and serve alongside the men and women of the 17th Attack Squadron,” John said. “They are America’s finest sons and daughters and it’s a humbling experience to watch our airmen selflessly sacrifice, both personally and professionally, as they achieve our enduring end state of defending freedom and protecting the homeland.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Health & Safety
af-health-assesment

New annual Mental Health Assessment requirement begins July 31

Starting July 31, 2017, Airmen undergoing their annual Periodic Health Assessment may notice something new. A Mental Health Assessment will now be part of every annual PHA, to help ensure that Airmen suffering from undiagnosed ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

SecAF gets firsthand look at MQ-1, MQ-9 mission

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson shares a laugh with members of the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, July 19, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. During her ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: July 21

On this look around the Air Force, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright shares the major changes made to Enlisted Professional Military Education for the 21st century, Air Force medical practitioners work with their Fijian counterparts, and Edwards Air Force Base, California, engineers hosted a one-day innovation challenge.
 
Full Story »

 