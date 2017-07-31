The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

July 31, 2017
 

433rd WPS integrates with new 6th WPS F-35s

red-flag-WPS1

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Daryn Murphy

An F-22 Raptor fighter jets, assigned to the 433rd Weapons Squadron, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, banks and flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range July 10, 2017. The United States Air Force Weapons School teaches graduate-level instructor courses that provide the world’s most advanced training in weapons and tactics employment to officers of the combat air forces and mobility air forces.
 

red-flag-WPS2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, assigned to the 6th Weapons Squadron, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., fly in formation over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., July 10, 2017.
 

red-flag-WPS4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

An F-15 fighter jet, assigned to the 433rd Weapons Squadron, at Nellis Air Force Base, prepares for aerial refueling over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., July 10, 2017.
 

red-flag-WPS5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

An F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, assigned to the 6th Weapons Squadron, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., July 10, 2017.
 
red-flag-WPS6
An F-22 Raptor fighter jet, assigned to the 433rd Weapons Squadron, at Nellis Air Force Base, flies to meet a KC-135 Stratotanker cargo aircraft assigned to the 509th Weapons Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, boom for aerial refueling over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., July 10, 2017.
 

red-flag-WPS7

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Daryn Murphy

An F-35 Lightning II, assigned to the 6th Weapons Squadron, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, F-22 Raptor and an F-15 fighter jets, assigned to the 433rd Weapons Squadron, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, fly in formation over the Nevada Test and Training Range July 10, 2017.
 

red-flag-WPS8

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

An F-22 Raptor fighter jet, assigned to the 433rd Weapons Squadron, at Nellis Air Force Base, flies to meet a KC-135 Stratotanker cargo aircraft assigned to the 509th Weapons Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, boom for aerial refueling over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., July 10, 2017.
 

red-flag-WPS11

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

An F-15 fighter jet, assigned to the 433rd Weapons Squadron, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, prepares for aerial refueling over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., July 10, 2017. The United States Air Force Weapons School teaches graduate-level instructor courses that provide the world’s most advanced training in weapons and tactics employment to officers of the combat air forces and mobility air forces.
 

red-flag-WPS13

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, assigned to the 6th Weapons Squadron, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., fly in formation over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., July 10, 2017. The United States Air Force Weapons School teaches graduate-level instructor courses that provide the world’s most advanced training in weapons and tactics employment to officers of the combat air forces and mobility air forces.
 

red-flag-WPS14

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Daryn Murphy

An F-15 fighter jet, assigned to the 433rd Weapons Squadron, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, receives aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker cargo aircraft assigned to the 509th Weapons Squadron, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, over the Nevada Test and Training Range July 10, 2017. The United States Air Force Weapons School teaches graduate-level instructor courses that provide the world’s most advanced training in weapons and tactics employment to officers of the combat air forces and mobility air forces.



 

