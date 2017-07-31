JTAC, A-10s train to maintain readiness

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
Joint terminal attack controllers communicate with an A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft pilot via radio during a training exercise on the Nevada Test and Training Range July 19, 2017. JTACs direct aircraft for use during close-air support and offensive operations from a forward position.
Joint Terminal Attack Controllers integrate air power into ground special operations for mission success, deploying into forward hostile areas to control offensive airstrike operations.
The JTACs worked with A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft to accomplish live-fire training. The A-10 has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitude, and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
An A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft participates in a training exercise on the Nevada Test and Training Range July 19, 2017. The A-10 can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time and operate in low-ceiling and low-visibility conditions.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
An A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft fires a rotary cannon during a training exercise on the Nevada Test and Training Range July 19, 2017. The A-10 has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitude, and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
Joint terminal attack controllers watch an A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft during a show of force on the Nevada Test and Training Range July 19, 2017. The A-10s wide combat radius, and short takeoff and landing capability permit operations in and out of locations near front lines.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
Joint terminal attack controllers wave at an A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft during a show of force on the Nevada Test and Training Range July 19, 2017. The A-10 has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and low-altitude, and is a highly accurate weapons delivery platform.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
A joint terminal attack controller surveys a simulated convoy during a training exercise on the Nevada Test and Training Range July 19, 2017. JTACs direct the action of combat aircraft engaged in close-air support and other offensive air operations from a forward position.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
A joint terminal attack controller writes coordinates on a notebook during a training exercise on the Nevada Test and Training Range July 19, 2017. The JTACs worked with A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft to accomplish live-fire training.