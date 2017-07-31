The Bullseye – Nellis


July 31, 2017
 

Pistol team wins national title

LV-pistol

Army photograph by Maj. Michelle Lunato

Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Franks, a U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Pistol Team Soldier, fires his pistol at Camp Perry, Ohio during the National Pistol Matches. The pistol matches are an annual competitive pistol shooting event sponsored by the Civilian Marksmanship Program and open to civilians, veterans, law enforcement, and servicemembers from all military components. Each year, USAMU Soldiers offer the Small Arms Firing School at Camp Perry (before the matches) to teach both pistol and rifle safety and marksmanship to attendees. Franks, who hails from Las Vegas, Nevada and acted as the team captain, competed with fellow Soldiers to win the National Trophy Pistol Team title, which USAMU has now won for the past 11 years.



 

Air Force

AF opens retraining to second term, career Airmen

The Air Force has announced the Noncommissioned Officer Retraining Program for fiscal year 2018 and will update the number of slots available on the retraining advisory on or about Aug. 2, 2017.    Designed to balance and sustain the enlisted force as the Air Force continues to grow, the program allows Airmen on their second...
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

JTAC, A-10s train to maintain readiness

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Joint terminal attack controllers communicate with an A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft pilot via radio during a training exercise on the Nevada Test and Training Range Ju...
 
Air Force

AF offers high year of tenure extensions to retain experienced Airmen

The Air Force is offering high year of tenure extensions to active-duty Airmen in certain shortage Air Force specialty codes and grades effective Aug. 1, 2017. High year of tenure, or HYT, refers to the maximum number of years enlisted Airmen in each grade may remain on active duty. This voluntary extension opportunity focuses on...
 
