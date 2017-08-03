The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

August 3, 2017
 

Red Flag 17-3 integrates MQ-9 Reaper

Senior Airman Christian Clausen
Creech AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Adarius Petty Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Adarius Petty

An MQ-9 Reaper stands ready to provide warfighters with persistent attack and reconnaissance to the U.S. and joint coalition partners.

MQ-9 Reaper aircrews from the 732nd Operations Group stationed at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., participated in Red Flag 17-3 from July 10-28, 2017 at Nellis AFB, Nev.

During this Red Flag, the MQ-9 crews aimed to prove the Reaper’s multi-role capabilities and train over new and evolving tactics.

“The mission with Red Flag 17-3 with the MQ-9s were air interdiction, dynamic targeting, and combat search and rescue,” said Staff Sgt. Zach, 22nd Attack Squadron sensor operator. “We had three different scenarios every day and the real challenge was learning how to integrate with other assets in the package and educating them on what we bring to the fight. For the MQ-9 we can bring high-fidelity sensors and precision weapons.”

During the large force exercise the crews integrated with not only fighter, bomber and command and control aircraft, but also with joint and coalition air frames as well. Notably, the Reaper joined forces with the Air Force F-35A Lightning II and U.S. Marine Corps F-35B.

“The big picture we were trying to drive here was how to integrate those fourth generation aircraft and fifth generation together,” said Capt Michael, 17th ATKS pilot. “The F-35’s had different capabilities and mission sets, but when we’re working with them, we’re looking at how we can help them do their job better and how can they enable us to get to where we need to go to execute our mission.”

During counter-air and air-interdiction missions, MQ-9s and F-35s used each other’s unique abilities to work together and create synergistic effects between the platforms.

“What everyone starts to see is the fact that no one system will win the war,” Michael said. “They might win one specific engagement but it takes everybody working together to achieve overall victory.”
 
“One thing we really try to market ourselves on, is that we bring a lot to the fight and can bring more to the table than they think we can,” said Capt. Leo, 17th ATKS pilot. “The preconceived notion is that we’re unmanned and don’t matter, however, we’re able to play on our strengths to help integrate and achieve overall mission success.”

The MQ-9s are able to use their 20 hours or more loiter time to provide increased battlefield awareness, adding to the ability of finding targets with precision weapons in today’s tight urban environments.

Exercises such as Red Flag offer distinct challenges for aircrews to integrate cohesively in order to prepare for the next potential fight so that if and when it occurs, they will be ready.

“When we consider the contested environment we know that with potential enemies we need to be ready for their capabilities,” Michael said. “What we train for here is directly related to what we may encounter in the future. We have to be able to combat other hostile capabilities against us.”

During the exercise scenarios, MQ-9 crews worked alongside the electronic officer course to overcome and restore issues such as degradation of communications, navigations, and link systems.

Overall, all of the MQ-9 aircrew members expressed that opportunities like Red Flag are vital to ensuring a combat ready Air Force.

“It’s very important for us to participate in Red Flag because we get to learn what other platforms do and showcase our capabilities while learning how to integrate seamlessly,” Leo said. “We then take this experience and teach our fellow aircrews so that we’re always prepared for the mission at hand.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph

Providing freedom from terror: RPAs help reclaim Sirte

Air Force photograph Staff Sgt. Kevin, a 432nd Wing sensor operator, flies a mission June 13, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Kevin and other MQ-9 aircrew members assisted the Government of National Accord and other coalit...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
af-priorities

Air Force senior leaders unveil new priorities

In a recent letter to the Total Force, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright released their new priorities and address...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Skyfest 2017 showcases MQ-1 Predator

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen First LT. Donald, 17th Attack Squadron pilot, shows a child the Multi-Spectral Targeting System at the Skyfest air show, July 29-30, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Was...
 
Full Story »

 