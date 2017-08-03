The Bullseye – Nellis


Air Force

August 3, 2017
 

Skyfest 2017 showcases MQ-1 Predator

Senior Airman Christian Clausen
Fairchild AFB, Wash.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

First LT. Donald, 17th Attack Squadron pilot, shows a child the Multi-Spectral Targeting System at the Skyfest air show, July 29-30, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. During the show, Airmen were able to answer questions regarding how the MQ-1 can accomplish its missions.

Fourteen Airmen from the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing showcased the MQ-1 Predator model at the Skyfest air show July 29-30, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash.

While displaying the Predator, the Airmen also explained how the remotely piloted aircraft mission is executed.

“We came out to educate the local community about our mission sets while developing community relations,” said 1st Lt. Donald, 17th Attack Squadron pilot. “We had pilots, sensor operators, intelligence and maintenance personnel explain first-hand RPA operations from the ground to executing the mission.”

The MQ-1 drew large crowds of intrigued spectators despite being in the company of larger aircraft such as the A-10 Thunderbolt II and the KC-135 Stratotanker. For many, this was the first time seeing a Predator and learning about its capabilities.

Many people asked where the pilot operates and how they can fly the mission from the continental United States. Overall they were surprised by the effectiveness and the importance of the RPA enterprise to the Air Force, joint services and coalition partners.

“It was rewarding to interact with kids and others who had little to no knowledge on RPAs and watch their eyes open in awe when we showed that we’re more than just a ‘drone’,” Donald said.

“The Predator is pretty awesome,” said Dominic, 7. “I can’t believe it can fly with nobody inside of it.” His father Devlin, a Spokane local, said that the MQ-1 is valuable in today’s fight, especially since a pilot isn’t being put in danger because they can fly from home station.

The air show also included demonstrations from A-10s, an F-18 Super Hornet and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Overall, more than 100,000 spectators came to enjoy the show.

“Our attendance was a huge win for the RPA mission as we were able to reach so many people,” Donald said. “Everyone did a great job and it was a success. I couldn’t have had a greater group of Airmen come out to explain their respective career fields any better.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph

Providing freedom from terror: RPAs help reclaim Sirte

Air Force photograph Staff Sgt. Kevin, a 432nd Wing sensor operator, flies a mission June 13, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Kevin and other MQ-9 aircrew members assisted the Government of National Accord and other coalit...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
af-priorities

Air Force senior leaders unveil new priorities

In a recent letter to the Total Force, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright released their new priorities and address...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Adarius Petty

Red Flag 17-3 integrates MQ-9 Reaper

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Adarius Petty An MQ-9 Reaper stands ready to provide warfighters with persistent attack and reconnaissance to the U.S. and joint coalition partners. MQ-9 Reaper aircrews from the 732nd O...
 
Full Story »

 