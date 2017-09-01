The Bullseye – Nellis


64th AGRS: Sharpening sword for combat air forces

Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
Nellis AFB, Nev.
A 64th Aggressor pilot walks from an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet after a Red Flag 17-4 exercise sortie on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 25, 2017. The 64th ARGS has handled the mission of preparing combat air forces, joint and allied aircrews for tomorrow’s victories since the fall of 1972.

The 64th Aggressor Squadron and its pilots have handled the mission of preparing combat air forces, joint and allied aircrews to win any fight, any time, since 1972.

Through these sorties and support, the pilots of the 64th ARGS prepare joint and allied forces to strengthen our alliances through the highest level of combat training and preparation.

The pilots provide realistic threat replication for all air frames that travel to Nellis for training, most importantly, during the U.S. Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat exercise, Red Flag.

Once Red Flag hits, Aggressor pilots fly day and night missions as opposing forces by providing the highest level of training possible to maintain readiness whenever necessary.

“It’s nothing short of a moral obligation to ensure that we establish air superiority quickly whenever and wherever it’s required,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein.

To maintain this level of readiness, during Red Flag, pilots’ days are dominated by flying missions followed by briefs before and afterward, said Capt. Danielle Kangas, 64th AGRS chief of training.

A 64th Aggressor pilot sits in an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet after a Red Flag 17-4 sortie on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 25, 2017. The 64th ARGS also supports the United States Air Force Weapons School and Mobile Training Teams to develop exceptional leaders and provide flying support.

For the Aggressors, select pilots have the added responsibility being adversary air mission commander, said Kangas.

“Our job is to know the threats the United States faces, become subject matter experts on those threats, and be able to teach our combat squadrons the air capabilities those threats possess,” said Kangas. “We have to accurately replicate these threats to provide the most realistic training possible. We are the go-to for adversary tactics, capabilities and limitations.”

The 64th ARGS also supports the United States Air Force Weapons School and Mobile Training Teams to teach aggressor academics and provide flying support, said Kangas.

“We not only have a detailed understanding of how we plan and execute tactically in the United States, but it requires a very detailed understanding and knowledge of all threats,” said Kangas. “We are the SMEs on our adversaries.”



 

