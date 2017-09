Two U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., crashed on the Nevada Test and Training Range Sept. 6, 2017, at approximately 8 p.m.

Both pilots ejected safely and are being evaluated at the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center at Nellis.

The aircraft were on a routine training mission at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown and a board will be convened to investigate the incident.