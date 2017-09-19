The Bullseye – Nellis


70 years of Breaking Barriers

American Airmen have been breaking barriers for 70 years in air, space and cyberspace, resulting in global vigilance, reach and power. They’ve shown tenacity in Korea’s MiG Alley, endurance in Vietnam’s Rolling Thunder campaign, decisiveness over the skies of Baghdad during Desert Storm and resilience in Iraq and Afghanistan. Airmen are now fully engaged as part of America’s Joint Force in every region of the world and every mission area across the full spectrum of military operations. Airmen span the globe and airpower has become the “oxygen the joint team breathes.”



 

Air Force
SECAF

SECAF outlines Air Force priorities during speech

Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson speaks during the Air Space, Cyber Conference at National Harbor, Md., Sept. 18, 2017. Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson discussed the sta...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
CSAF

Goldfein delivers Air Force update

Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Golden gives his Air Force Update during the Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 19, 2017. Air Force...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
af-70th-poster2

President, first lady praise Air Force members, families

Celebrating the 70th birthday of the U.S. Air Force, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump saluted airmen and their families during their visit Sept. 15 to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The official birthday ...
 
Full Story »

 