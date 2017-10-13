The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

October 13, 2017
 

Nellis holds vigil following Vegas shooting

Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tannenbaum Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tannenbaum

Brig. Gen. DeAnna Burt, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center vice commander, listens to the chaplain during a vigil at the base chapel on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 2, 2017. Nellis, like all of Las Vegas, was deeply saddened and affected by the Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival that took place downtown.

The vigil was held in order to take a moment out of an emotional day to focus on Airmen.

Nellis, like all of Las Vegas, was deeply saddened and affected by the Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival that took place downtown.

The vigil addressed the fears of the Nellis community and need to support one another in order to move forward together.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tannenbaum Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tannenbaum

Airmen and families from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, hold lit candles during a vigil at the base chapel on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 2, 2017. The vigil was to take time to reflect upon the traumatic events that took place during the Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tannenbaum Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tannenbaum

Brig Gen. DeAnna Burt, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Hoffman, USAFWC command chief, light candles during a vigil at the base chapel on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 2, 2017. The vigil addressed the fears of the Nellis community and need to support one another in order to move forward together.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tannenbaum Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tannenbaum

Airmen and families from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, light candles during a vigil at the base chapel on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 2, 2017. Along with the vigil, Nellis opened base resources such as chaplains and mental health services to those affected in order to take care of our own.



 

