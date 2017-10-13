The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

October 13, 2017
 

Nellis spouses bring healing to Vegas community

Master Sgt. Heidi West
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Shannon Janelle, mother of two and wife of Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Janelle, an instructor assigned to the Nellis First Term Airman Center, carries water to a donation site in downtown Las Vegas, Oct. 5, 2017. Shannon teamed with more than 30 spouses, friends and families to collect donated items for those at Sunrise Hospital, the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Las Vegas fire and police departments.

In the days since the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, the Nellis Air Force Base and Las Vegas communities have found strength in unified actions to rebuild hope.

As Las Vegas moves toward a state of recovery, Nellis spouses are combing efforts to provide for the needs of community volunteers, displaced family members and hospital staff.

“It feels nice to have something to be happy about in such a tragedy,” said Shannon Janelle, mother of two and wife of Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Janelle, an instructor assigned to the Nellis First Term Airman Center. “It’s nice to know you can lean on the people around you when something like this happens.”

Nellis AFB has been the only duty station for Shannon and Jeffrey in his 10-year career. Naturally, when disaster hit Oct. 1, they joined with neighbors and community businesses to shuttle items downtown.

“I don’t really have anything to donate, but I do have a car and gasoline,” said Shannon to her community of spouses. “So, if you have it, I’ll take it.”

Shannon teamed with more than 30 spouses, friends and families to collect donated items for those at Sunrise Hospital, the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Las Vegas fire and police departments.

With an outpouring response from the community, Shannon transformed her home into a drop-off location, where volunteers could pick up items for distribution.

“Within an hour of requesting help, it started to snowball and became huge,” said Shannon. “We were taking in so much stuff, our cars couldn’t hold it all. We collected anything that could keep people moving forward and help them get through the next week.”

Military spouse Lauren Stephens played an integral role in the distribution of collected drinks, snacks, blankets, clothing and toiletries as well as adding some homecooking to the mix.

“I was starting to get antsy after the hurricanes – feeling guilty and helpless that I couldn’t help,” said Lauren, mother of twin boys and wife of Tech. Sgt. Alex Stephens, a pararescueman assigned to the 58th Rescue Squadron. “So, I have made soup, baked cookies and other baked goods for the folks at UMC.”

Lauren said this is the first disaster of this magnitude she has faced in her five years as a military spouse, while Shannon said this attitude of giving is typical of the military spouses community she has known in her 10.5 years as a military spouse.

“We’re used to picking up where there’s slack or when there’s a need,” said Shannon. “So, if there’s a need, we fill it because we know what it feels like to not hear from your loved ones and not know what’s going on in tragedy and loss.”

As Las Vegas heals, Team Nellis will continue to provide support to Airmen, families and the community in any way it can.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Events
nellis-unlv9

Nellis, UNLV honors Las Vegas shooting victims

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum An Airman assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., raises a section of an oversized American flag on the football field of Sam Boyd Stadium at the University of Nevada, Las ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
air-show-app

Top 5 reasons to download upgraded Aviation Nation phone app

The Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aviation Nation Air & Space Expo is scheduled for Nov. 11 and 12, and the base is prepared to host more than 400,000 guests over the two days.  The question is whether you are prepared. Imp...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. David Bickel

Courage amidst tragedy: Marines react, save lives

Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. David Bickel Sgt. Michael Vura and Cpl. Austin Cox, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303 helicopter mechanics, assisted in victim evacuation and casualty care following th...
 
Full Story »

 