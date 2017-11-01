VA to host open house as part of nationwide Veterans Month kickoff

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host an Open House to provide information on Veterans benefits and health care.

The open house runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 1 at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center Northeast Entrance, 6900 North Pecos Roa in North Las Vegas.

The event is part of a nationwide Veterans Month Kickoff Open House to raise awareness of the Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration services the Department of Veterans Affairs offers Veterans.

Participants include:

* Henderson Vet Center (Mobile Vet Center)

* Reno Regional Veterans Benefits Office

* Nevada Department of Veterans Services

* VASNHS Tables with representatives providing information on:

Advanced directives, enrollment and eligibility, human resources, Health Promotion & Disease Prevention, privacy & identity protection, recreation therapy, social work and homeless programs, women’s health, suicide prevention, transition and care management for post 9/11 veterans, and voluntary service.

For more information, visit https://www.lasvegas.va.gov/.