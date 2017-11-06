RPA commanders visit newest Airmen

Col. Julian Cheater, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., and select squadron commanders visited the United States Air Force graduating class of Basic Military Training Oct. 20, 2017, at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

Leaders of the premier MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper combat wing witnessed 700 trainees graduate to become the next generation of Airmen.

Basic Military Training transforms civilians into motivated, disciplined warrior Airmen with the foundation to serve in the world’s greatest Air Force.

Approximately 35,000 basic trainees become Airmen every year after eight weeks of rigorous training. The completion of Basic Military Training marks the transformation of American citizens into military professionals.

“At [a recent Air Force conference], Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Goldfein spoke about the incredible motivation by BMT graduates and I wanted my squadron commanders to witness that contagious passion firsthand, so we can better sustain it when they reach their operational squadrons,” said Cheater.

“It is important for commanders to attend events like a BMT graduation because we get to see families who have entrusted their children to the Air Force and into our care,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas, 15th Attack Squadron commander. “That reaffirms the sense of responsibility we as commanders have to take care of those we lead.”

Airmen performed a Pass in Review and reaffirmed their Oath of Enlistment at the graduation parade Airmen were then released to celebrate with family and friends.

The Pass in Review performed on the parade field is symbolic of teamwork, pride in the Air Force, and strength and unity of our nation.

“The noticeable precision and proud chants by Airmen who were civilians only weeks before gave us chills,” said Cheater.

“The Air Force Enlisted Corps is the envy of every nation,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jaime Auger, 432nd WG/432nd AEW command chief. “The drive, energy and innovation that lives within each of these Airmen will fuel our Air Force into the next generation.”

Upon completion of technical training Airmen will go onto units to impact the Air Force in their specific Air Force Specialty Codes. Some will even join Cheater’s team as part of the Remotely Piloted Aircraft enterprise.

“Welcome to the greatest Air Force in the world, we are going to ask a lot of you because we have a serious, no-fail mission,” Nicholas said. “But we will also take care of you because you are now part of our Air Force family.”