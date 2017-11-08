Nellis shows it is Vegas Strong

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Michael Moore, 57th Maintenance Squadron aircraft painter, strips old paint off of an F-15C Eagle at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 23, 2017. The aircraft is being repainted to recognize the Air Force’s 70th Anniversary as well as the unity between the Las Vegas community and Nellis.
It takes a team to bring an idea to reality. A team that has creativity and a desire to show their love of our city, Las Vegas.
After putting in the hours and taking an idea from the drawing board to the airplane, the Airmen and members of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., present their tribute to the city and members of Las Vegas.
Nellis is Vegas Strong.
This F-15C Eagle is just the beginning. See more Nov. 11-12 at the 2017 Aviation Nation Air and Space Expo at Nellis AFB.
Michael Moore, 57th Maintenance Squadron aircraft painter, applies paint to an F-15C Eagle at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 25, 2017. The aircraft is being repainted to recognize the Air Force’s 70th Anniversary as well as the unity between the Las Vegas community and Nellis.
Troy Blaschko, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft painter, applies paint to an F-15C Eagle at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 25, 2017. The aircraft is being repainted to recognize the Air Force’s 70th Anniversary as well as the unity between the Las Vegas community and Nellis.
Senior Airmen Brittany Galloway and Dillon Cutlip, 57th Wing creative design team members, observe their final product on the tail of an F-15C Eagle at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 1, 2017. The aircraft is being repainted to recognize the Air Force’s 70th Anniversary as well as the unity between the Las Vegas community and Nellis.
Senior Airmen Brittany Galloway and Dillon Cutlip, 57th Wing creative design team members, observe their final product on the tail of an F-15C Eagle at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 1, 2017. The aircraft is being repainted to recognize the Air Force’s 70th Anniversary as well as the unity between the Las Vegas community and Nellis AFB.
Michael Moore and Troy Blaschko, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft painters, apply the final coat of paint to an F-15C Eagle at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 25, 2017. The aircraft is being repainted to recognize the Air Force’s 70th Anniversary as well as the unity between the Las Vegas community and Nellis AFB.
An F-15C Eagle bears the term Vegas Strong at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 1, 2017. The aircraft was repainted to promote the unity between the Las Vegas community and Nellis.