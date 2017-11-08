Nellis shows it is Vegas Strong

It takes a team to bring an idea to reality. A team that has creativity and a desire to show their love of our city, Las Vegas.

After putting in the hours and taking an idea from the drawing board to the airplane, the Airmen and members of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., present their tribute to the city and members of Las Vegas.

Nellis is Vegas Strong.

This F-15C Eagle is just the beginning. See more Nov. 11-12 at the 2017 Aviation Nation Air and Space Expo at Nellis AFB.

