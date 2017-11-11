Airshow 2017: Air-to-Air, Close Air Support & CSAR

Here it is, folks: the special Nellis Air Show Edition of Desert Lightning News! An advance look at who is performing, information on static displays, a history of Nellis AFB and the airpower being demonstrated, plus a flight line map in the center (pages 18 and 19). Please note, there is NO published schedule of times for individual flight demonstrations. Hard copies of the Air Show Edition will be available at all usual Nellis and Creech AFB distribution points, as well as throughout Las Vegas, on Friday, Nov. 10th. They will also be available when you exit the shuttle bus from Las Vegas Motor Speedway that takes you to the air show entrance. See you there! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #aviationnation2017
Maj. Gen. Peter E. Gersten Commander, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center American Airmen: Breaking Barriers Since 1947 On behalf of all our Airmen and their families, it is our honor to welcome you to the Aviation Nation 2017 Air an...
In 1947, while the jet age was still in its infancy, military aviation was hurtled into the future with the creation of the U.S. Air Force as a separate service. Just six years later, on May 25, 1953, the Air Force’s official...
