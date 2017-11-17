The Bullseye – Nellis


Health & Safety

November 17, 2017
 

Take command: Enroll now for 2018 TRICARE coverage

tricare
On Jan. 1, 2018, there are a number of changes coming to your TRICARE benefit.

This includes a change to the current TRICARE regions.

The current three regions (North, South and West) will become two regions (East and West). There will be new regional contractors for the new East and West regions. Humana Military will manage the East Region and Health Net Federal Services, LLC will manage the West Region. In preparation for this change, enrollments in TRICARE health plans will be delayed while beneficiary files are transferred to the incoming regional contractors. The delay period, or an enrollment freeze, will begin on Dec. 1, 2017, and last approximately three weeks, or until the data transfer is complete.

“You’ll still have access to care during the enrollment freeze,” said Mark Ellis, senior health program analyst for TRICARE at the Defense Health Agency. “However, if you wish to make changes to your TRICARE coverage, I encourage you to do so as soon as possible.”  

If you would like to switch to a different TRICARE health plan, or enroll in a plan for the first time, take action before Nov. 20, 2017. You can enroll in certain TRICARE plans online, by phone or by mail. Learn about how to enroll in or purchase a health plan on the TRICARE website.

You don’t have to enroll in TRICARE Select if you’re a TRICARE Standard beneficiary as of Nov. 30, 2017. You’ll be automatically converted to TRICARE Select on Jan. 1, 2018, as long as you’re registered in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System and are eligible for TRICARE. Learn more about TRICARE Select, which replaces TRICARE Standard and TRICARE Extra next year.

Beginning Nov. 20, 2017, you will not be able to use the Beneficiary Web Enrollment website to enroll in or disenroll from TRICARE Prime options and select or change primary care managers. Additionally, eligible beneficiaries will not be able to use BWE to enroll in TRICARE Young Adult or TRICARE dental options. While the BWE website is unavailable, regional contractors will accept enrollment applications through other communications channels (for example, phone and mail). Regional contractors will process these applications once the freeze is complete. Visit www.tricare.mil/changes/enroll to find instructions on how to submit TRICARE enrollment forms during the enrollment freeze.

You’ll still have access to care during the enrollment freeze. Save your pharmacy and other health care receipts while your enrollment is pending, so that you can get reimbursed for TRICARE covered expenses once the freeze is complete and your enrollment is processed. If you have a problem accessing care while your enrollment is pending, contact your regional contractor at https://tricare.mil/About/Regions. If you have a problem getting your medications while your enrollment is pending, contact Express Scripts at https://www.express-scripts.com/TRICARE/index.shtml.

This is Your Benefit! Are You Ready?
Take command of your health care and prepare for the upcoming changes to TRICARE:

* Update your personal information in DEERS
* Make sure you have a current DS Logon
* Sign up for eCorrespondence in milConnect
* Sign up for TRICARE benefit updates

For more information, visit www.tricare.mil/changes. And follow TRICARE on Facebook and Twitter.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

The 2017 Nellis Air Show Guide is here

2017 Nellis Air Show Guide

Here it is, folks: the special Nellis Air Show Edition of Desert Lightning News! An advance look at who is performing, information on static displays, a history of Nellis AFB and the airpower being demonstrated, plus a flight line map in the center (pages 18 and 19). Please note, there is NO published schedule of times for individual flight demonstrations. Hard copies of the Air Show Edition will be available at all usual Nellis and Creech AFB distribution points, as well as throughout Las Vegas, on Friday, Nov. 10th. They will also be available when you exit the shuttle bus from Las Vegas Motor Speedway that takes you to the air show entrance. See you there! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #aviationnation2017

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force

Flight tests help qualify nuclear bomb for U.S., NATO aircraft

The Air Force recently completed a series of initial tests to qualify a nuclear gravity bomb for multiple U.S. and NATO aircraft. The B61-12, the follow-on to the family of B61 nuclear gravity bombs, is a key component of the U.S. nuclear deterrence strategy. Employed by a variety of U.S. and NATO aircraft, the B61-12...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: Nov. 15

On this look around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein deliver the State of the Air Force Address at the Pentagon, and Lt. Gen. Mark Nowland, Deputy Chief of Staff for Air Force Operations, testifies about Aviation readiness to the House...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank

Wilson, Goldfein emphasize need for fiscal 2018 budget

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein answer a question during the State of the Air Force address at the Pentagon, Washingto...
 
Full Story »

 