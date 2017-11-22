The Bullseye – Nellis


Air Force

November 22, 2017
 

AF civilian tuition assistance increases course limits

Tags:
by Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas
tuition-assistance

Air Force graphic by Kat Bailey

Air Force officials have raised the course limit for civilian tuition assistance from one course per semester or quarter to two courses for fiscal year 2018.

The Air Force chose to increase the course limit, following the annual end-of-year TA program review, based on interest across the civilian career fields and available TA funds.

“Civilian tuition assistance exists to offset costs for courses that contribute to occupational and institutional competencies, special interest needs and readiness by supporting the current and future needs of the Air Force,” said Brian Cyr, Human Resource Development Specialist at the Air Force’s Personnel Center. “This includes courses that will provide employees breadth of knowledge and problem-solving tools that aid in critical thinking, allowing individuals to address a wide range of problems and assess alternative solutions.”

TA will cover up to 75 percent of tuition, not including books and fees. The cap remains $250 dollars per semester hour or $166 per quarter hour and is authorized up to $4,500 per person per fiscal year.

“The Air Force reviews the Civilian Tuition Assistance Program every year and makes any necessary adjustments or changes,” Cyr said. “Raising the cap on the number of courses our employees can take is just another way the Air Force strives to ensure we are an employer of choice for our nation’s best and brightest talent.”

Permanent full-time appropriated fund employees, including wage grade employees, are eligible to use the Civilian Tuition Assistance Program. TA applicants need to apply through the Air Force Virtual Education Center portal and the career field team must approve the request.

Additional information about tuition assistance can be found on the civilian Force Development landing page on myPers. Alternatively, select “Civilian” from the dropdown menu and search “Tuition.”

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

The 2017 Nellis Air Show Guide is here

2017 Nellis Air Show Guide

Here it is, folks: the special Nellis Air Show Edition of Desert Lightning News! An advance look at who is performing, information on static displays, a history of Nellis AFB and the airpower being demonstrated, plus a flight line map in the center (pages 18 and 19). Please note, there is NO published schedule of times for individual flight demonstrations. Hard copies of the Air Show Edition will be available at all usual Nellis and Creech AFB distribution points, as well as throughout Las Vegas, on Friday, Nov. 10th. They will also be available when you exit the shuttle bus from Las Vegas Motor Speedway that takes you to the air show entrance. See you there! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #aviationnation2017

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Susan Garcia

328th WPS cyber course revs up weapons officer development

Air Force photograph by Susan Garcia Participants of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School’s first Offensive Cyber Operations-6 mission, spearheaded by the 328th Weapons Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., pose for a group p...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Predator accident investigation report released

A mechanical failure of the left tail clamp and/or tail clamp bolts caused an MQ-1B Predator to crash Nov. 8, 2015 in the U.S. Central Command Area of responsibility, according to an Air Combat Command Abbreviated Accident Investigation Board report released Nov. 21. The MQ-1B was assigned to the 432nd Wing at Creech Air Force...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo

Local culinary art high school students bake cookie for Airmen

Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo Master Sgt. Keelye Coffins, U.S. Air Force Weapons School first sergeant, selects a box of cookies from Northwest Career and Technical Academy culinary art students at the Nellis Air Forc...
 
Full Story »

 