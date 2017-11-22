Crosswinds Inn gives thanks

Members from the 99th Force Support Squadron’s Crosswinds Dining Facility are busy preparing to serve hundreds of service members, civilians and retirees for their annual Thanksgiving lunch buffet Nov. 23 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The lunch buffet is open to all Department of Defense ID card holders and is free for Airmen on the meal plan.

“It’s really rewarding to see the community come together and celebrate our Air Force family when they can’t go home to their own families,” said Airman 1st Class Garrett McCulley, 99th FSS chef. “We put a lot of work in the food we serve not just on Thanksgiving, but every day as well.”

The menu will consist of a traditional Thanksgiving-style platter with all the fixings that normally accompany a turkey dinner.

“We usually have designated visitors serve food and other volunteers help set up and clean tables,” said Tech. Sgt. Caprice Saenz, 99th FSS dining facility manager. “We put on this big meal as our way to celebrate each other and giving thanks.”

The Thanksgiving lunch buffet is one of many holiday meals the Crosswinds dining facility hosts for the service members, civilians and retirees on and around Nellis.

Happy Thanksgiving from Team Nellis.





