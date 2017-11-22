The Bullseye – Nellis


November 22, 2017
 

Crosswinds Inn gives thanks

Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Sarver
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Airman 1st Class Sulema Ruelas and Airman 1st Class Garrett McCulley, 99th Force Support Squadron culinary specialists prepare sides for lunch at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 20, 2017. The Crosswinds dining facility will be open to all service members, civilians and retirees on Thanksgiving.

Members from the 99th Force Support Squadron’s Crosswinds Dining Facility are busy preparing to serve hundreds of service members, civilians and retirees for their annual Thanksgiving lunch buffet Nov. 23 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The lunch buffet is open to all Department of Defense ID card holders and is free for Airmen on the meal plan.

“It’s really rewarding to see the community come together and celebrate our Air Force family when they can’t go home to their own families,” said Airman 1st Class Garrett McCulley, 99th FSS chef. “We put a lot of work in the food we serve not just on Thanksgiving, but every day as well.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Airman 1st Class Michael Mira, 99th Force Support Squadron culinary specialist, serves a portion of rice for a customer at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 20, 2017. The Crosswinds dining facility will be open to all service members, civilians and retirees on Thanksgiving.

The menu will consist of a traditional Thanksgiving-style platter with all the fixings that normally accompany a turkey dinner.

“We usually have designated visitors serve food and other volunteers help set up and clean tables,” said Tech. Sgt. Caprice Saenz, 99th FSS dining facility manager. “We put on this big meal as our way to celebrate each other and giving thanks.”

The Thanksgiving lunch buffet is one of many holiday meals the Crosswinds dining facility hosts for the service members, civilians and retirees on and around Nellis.

Happy Thanksgiving from Team Nellis.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Airman 1st Class Rebecca Johnson, 99th Force Support Squadron culinary specialist, prepares sandwiches for lunch at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 20, 2017. The Crosswinds dining facility will be open to all service members, civilians and retirees on Thanksgiving.

 
