November 22, 2017
 

Local culinary art high school students bake cookie for Airmen

Lawrence Crespo
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo

Master Sgt. Keelye Coffins, U.S. Air Force Weapons School first sergeant, selects a box of cookies from Northwest Career and Technical Academy culinary art students at the Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Community Common on Nov. 17. The culinary arts students baked 10,000 assorted cookies for Nellis and Creech Airmen.

Forty students from the Culinary Arts Program Northwest Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas spread pre-Thanksgiving holiday cheer by baking and delivering 10,000 assorted cookies to Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases Airmen during their visit to Nellis Nov. 17, 2017.

The Culinary Arts program is a four-year curriculum for approximately 300 high school students. The program offers advance culinary skills through a hands-on experience with an emphases on learning cooking and baking techniques, food safety, quality assurance, nutrition and production planning in a professional educational environment in northwest Las Vegas. 

Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo

Master Sgt Jon Baysa, 57th Operation Group first sergeant, accepts boxes of cookies from Northwest Career and Technical Academy culinary art students at the Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Community Common on Nov. 17. Students worked during normal class hours, after school and weekends to prepare the ingredients, bake, pack, and deliver 10,000 cookies to Nellis and Creech Airmen.

For this year’s cookie project the students worked during normal class hours, after school and weekends to prepare the ingredients, bake, pack and personally deliver the baked goods to the Community Commons on Nellis.

First Sergeants throughout Nellis and Creech stopped by to pick up large boxes of assorted cookies and delivered them to Airmen within their units.

On by half of the Nellis and Creech community we’d like to thank the culinary art students for their generosity during the holiday season.
 

Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo

Northwest Career and Technical Academy Culinary Arts students pose with 1st Lt. Kierra Bailey, 99th Force Support Squadron at the Nellis Air Force Base Community Commons Nov. 17, 2017. The student spread holiday cheer by baking and delivering 10,000 cookies to Nellis and Creech Airmen during their visit.



 

