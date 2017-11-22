Local culinary art high school students bake cookie for Airmen

Forty students from the Culinary Arts Program Northwest Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas spread pre-Thanksgiving holiday cheer by baking and delivering 10,000 assorted cookies to Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases Airmen during their visit to Nellis Nov. 17, 2017.

The Culinary Arts program is a four-year curriculum for approximately 300 high school students. The program offers advance culinary skills through a hands-on experience with an emphases on learning cooking and baking techniques, food safety, quality assurance, nutrition and production planning in a professional educational environment in northwest Las Vegas.

For this year’s cookie project the students worked during normal class hours, after school and weekends to prepare the ingredients, bake, pack and personally deliver the baked goods to the Community Commons on Nellis.

First Sergeants throughout Nellis and Creech stopped by to pick up large boxes of assorted cookies and delivered them to Airmen within their units.

On by half of the Nellis and Creech community we’d like to thank the culinary art students for their generosity during the holiday season.

