The Bullseye – Nellis


Salutes & Awards

December 22, 2017
 

57th WG earns 13th Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

Dan Wheaton
Nellis AFB, Nev.

nellis-wing
For the thirteenth time in the 57th Wing’s history, and for the seventh consecutive two-year period, Air Force officials recently announced the wing, led by Brig. Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, 57th Wing commander as among the very best as it earned the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for the period of June 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017.

The Air Force Outstanding Unit Award was authorized by Department of the Air Force General Order 1, Jan. 6, 1954.

It is awarded by the Secretary of the Air Force to numbered units that have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement that clearly sets the unit above and apart from similar units.

“This wing’s truly significant contributions measurably enhanced the Department of Defense and Air Force abilities to perform their peacetime and wartime contingency missions,” Col. Ronald E. Gilbert, 57th Wing vice commander, stated. “The exceptionally meritorious service included significant achievements in force protection initiatives impacting the entire Air Force, distinguished participation in joint training exercises, and short notice deployments to real-world contingencies. The wing is truly an outstanding organization.”

“Innovative professionals leading advanced, realistic, multi-domain training focused on winning the high-end fight.” That is the mission statement of the 57th, the USAF’s most diverse wing, as it continues to perform an extremely vital role in ensuring the success of U.S. Air Force objectives.

nellis-wing2

Wing personnel provide advanced air and space training to Air Force, Joint, and Coalition warfighters while managing the fast-paced and demanding flying operations at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Specifically, the wing’s responsibilities include advanced aircrew training, tactics development and publication, maintenance and logistics, command and control training, and operational test support for U.S. and allied combat air forces the world over.

Units of the wing include the U. S. Air Force Weapons School, the 57th Adversary Tactics Group, the 57th Operations Group, the 57th Maintenance Group, the U. S. Air Force Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School, the U. S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron (Thunderbirds), and the 561st Joint Tactics Squadron. Thirteen geographically separated units across 13 states extend the impact of the wing.

The Air Force established the wing at Elmendorf AFB, Alaska, in March 1948 to provide air defense of Alaska, flying F-51, F-80, C-47, C-54, and C-82 aircraft. The unit redesignated as the 57th Fighter-Interceptor Wing on Jan. 20, 1950 before its inactivation on Jan. 1, 1951. The service redesignated the unit as 57th Fighter Weapons Wing on Aug. 22, 1969, activating it at Nellis AFB to replace the 4525th Fighter Weapons Wing on Oct. 15, 1969. Initially at Nellis, the wing flew the A-7, F-4, F-100, F-105, F-111, and T-39 aircraft.

Other redesignations included the 57th Tactical Training Wing on April 1, 1977; 57th Fighter Weapons Wing 1 March 1, 1980; 57th Fighter Wing on Oct. 1, 1991; and 57th Wing on 15 June 15, 1993.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

The 2017 Nellis Air Show Guide is here

2017 Nellis Air Show Guide

Here it is, folks: the special Nellis Air Show Edition of Desert Lightning News! An advance look at who is performing, information on static displays, a history of Nellis AFB and the airpower being demonstrated, plus a flight line map in the center (pages 18 and 19). Please note, there is NO published schedule of times for individual flight demonstrations. Hard copies of the Air Show Edition will be available at all usual Nellis and Creech AFB distribution points, as well as throughout Las Vegas, on Friday, Nov. 10th. They will also be available when you exit the shuttle bus from Las Vegas Motor Speedway that takes you to the air show entrance. See you there! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #aviationnation2017

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Nellis, Creech Airmen raise flag during Las Vegas Bowl

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Four F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets perform a flyover at Sam Boyd Stadium as Airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force bases hold a 100-yard flag before 2017 Las Vegas Bowl...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Happy Holidays from Air Force senior leaders, spouses

Secretary of the Air Force Heather A. Wilson and her husband, along with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright and their spouses, wish all Airmen and families season’s greetings.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Hunters deliver holiday cheer

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Col. Julian Cheater, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Jaime Auger, 432nd WG/432nd AEW command chief, and members of the Creech Human Pe...
 
Full Story »

 