The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

December 22, 2017
 

Local community spreads holiday cheer for base dormitory residents

Tags:
Lawrence Crespo
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo

Senior Master Sgt. Danyiell Lockwood, 57th Munitions Squadron first sergeant, delivered cookies to dorm resident Airman 1st Class Phillip Boler, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief at the Nellis Air Force Base, Dec. 13, 2017. More than 800 Nellis and Creech AFB dormitory residents came home to a plate of freshly baked cookies.

It’s beginning to feel a lot like the holiday season at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

On Dec. 13, 2017, more than 800 Nellis and Creech AFB dormitory residents came home to a plate of freshly baked holiday cookies.

The Nellis Area Spouses Club organized this year’s cookie drive to ensure Airmen living in the dorms would have homemade baked goods for the holidays.

Volunteers from the spouses club, first sergeants group and Airmen throughout the installation came together at the base chapel to accept baked goods donations, sort, fill plates, and wrap homemade goodies.

“The support has been amazing,” said Natasha Kattau, NASC social coordinator. “Our goal is to collect 850 dozen cookies, and we have exceeded that amount. Yesterday, we accept more than 650 dozen cookies at a northwest Las Vegas drop off location. Today, the commissary delivered 1,000 cookies, and we have been receiving cookies all morning from generous people in the local community.”

Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo

Dee Wild, member of the Nellis Area Spouses Club and wife of Lt. Col. Joshua Wild, commander 99th Force Support Squadron removes cookies from a box donated by the Nellis Air Force Base Commissary at the base chapel, Dec. 13, 2017. The commissary donated 1,000 holiday cookies for Nellis and Creech AFB Airmen.

By the end of the morning, the community had donated over 12,000 cookies. The students at Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas stepped up the cheer, making cards for each cookie plate.

The holiday spirit was high at the chapel basement as the volunteers prepared the treats for Airmen away from home for the first time.

“It’s important we do the cookie drive to show our young Airmen that they have an extended family at Nellis and Creech and are not alone during the holidays,” said Master Sgt. Brandi Love, first sergeant for the 99th Comptroller Squadron, 99th Air Base Wing Staff Agencies and U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.

Once the cookies were sorted and wrapped, a team of volunteers knocked on dorm room doors and delivered a plate to each Airman.

Senior Master Sgt. Danyiell Lockwood, 57th Munitions Squadron first sergeant, delivered cookies to dorm resident Airman 1st Class Phillip Boler, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, who enthusiastically said, “This is awesome, thank you very much.”

First responders from the 99th Security Forces Squadron, 99th Air Base Wing command post, Nellis and Creech Fire Departments, 99th Medical Group Emergency Room and 57th Wing aircraft maintainers also enjoyed cookies from the event.
 

Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo

Senior Master Sgt. Jason Driscoll, superintendent Nevada Test and Training Range and Airman 1st Class Marenna Ogle, mechanic 99th Logistic Readiness Squadron, prepare plates of cookies at the Nellis Air Force Base chapel, Dec. 13, 2017. The Nellis community donated over 12,000 cookies for Nellis and Creech AFB dormitory Airmen.

 

Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo Air Force photograph by Lawrence Crespo

Assorted holiday cookies await delivery at the Nellis Air Force Base chapel, Dec. 13, 2017. Students from the Nellis Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas campus stepped up the cheer, making cards for each cookie plate.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

The 2017 Nellis Air Show Guide is here

2017 Nellis Air Show Guide

Here it is, folks: the special Nellis Air Show Edition of Desert Lightning News! An advance look at who is performing, information on static displays, a history of Nellis AFB and the airpower being demonstrated, plus a flight line map in the center (pages 18 and 19). Please note, there is NO published schedule of times for individual flight demonstrations. Hard copies of the Air Show Edition will be available at all usual Nellis and Creech AFB distribution points, as well as throughout Las Vegas, on Friday, Nov. 10th. They will also be available when you exit the shuttle bus from Las Vegas Motor Speedway that takes you to the air show entrance. See you there! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #aviationnation2017

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Nellis, Creech Airmen raise flag during Las Vegas Bowl

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Four F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets perform a flyover at Sam Boyd Stadium as Airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force bases hold a 100-yard flag before 2017 Las Vegas Bowl...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Happy Holidays from Air Force senior leaders, spouses

Secretary of the Air Force Heather A. Wilson and her husband, along with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright and their spouses, wish all Airmen and families season’s greetings.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Hunters deliver holiday cheer

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Col. Julian Cheater, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Jaime Auger, 432nd WG/432nd AEW command chief, and members of the Creech Human Pe...
 
Full Story »

 