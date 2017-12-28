432nd Wing: Any time, any place, any condition

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens
Airmen assigned to the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Reaper Aircraft Maintenance Unit coordinate to load a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition during a weapons load competition Dec. 8, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Weapons load competitions help build camaraderie and highlight the load crew’s capabilities to load munitions safely.
The Airmen assigned to the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., pride themselves on staying mission ready and recently hosted their first weapons load competition dressed in full chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives gear in more than three years Dec. 8, 2017, at Creech.
Like most Air Force maintenance units that use weapons load competitions to boost unit morale and highlight the team’s capabilities, Creech has held these competitions for its remotely piloted aircraft load crews since 2009. The event is composed of assessments such as a written test, tool kit evaluation, and a weapons load where safety procedures and time are closely monitored.
Three-person teams from the Tiger and Reaper Aircraft Maintenance Units compete against one another every quarter to maintain efficiency and earn the Load Crew of the Quarter title.
“[The competition] is an opportunity for the two units here to showcase what they do for the rest of the squadron,” said Senior Airman Colton, 432nd AMXS Tiger AMU weapons load crew member. “It helps keep that competitive spirit between us.”
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson
An Airman delivers opening remarks before the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s quarterly weapons load competition Dec. 8, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Creech has held these competitions for its remotely piloted aircraft load crews since 2009 to help boost unit morale and highlight the team’s capabilities.
This quarter, crew members faced a new obstacle. Participants wore full chemical suits while performing the mandatory tasks for their aircraft.
“This is the first time in more than three years that we’ve done this here at Creech,” said Chief Master Sgt. Marquell, 432nd AMXS Tiger AMU superintendent. “We don’t normally operate in chem gear like some other installations. It was a first for me to see that and I was really impressed at how the team did.”
CBRNE gear covers and protects as much of the body as possible in the event of chemical or biological warfare. Among the various pieces of gear are a pair of cotton and rubber gloves, rubber boots, a gas mask, pants and a hooded top to be worn over other uniforms.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens
Airmen assigned to the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Reaper Aircraft Maintenance Unit don their masks before a weapons load competition Dec. 8, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives gear covers and protects as much of the body as possible in the event of chemical or biological warfare.
“With chem gear, your visibility is reduced to right [in front of you], communication is harder and most movements become more difficult,” said Staff Sgt. Christian, 432nd AMXS Tiger AMU aircraft armament systems specialist. “You really have to trust your teammates and trust they know what they’re doing.”
The Air Force utilizes CBRNE training exercises at bases around the world to ensure mission readiness against any possible threat.
The 432nd Wing is setting programs such as these in place to prepare MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper aircrews to win any fight, anywhere at any time.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens
Airmen assigned to the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Reaper Aircraft Maintenance Unit perform final chemical gear checks before a weapons load competition Dec. 8, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Maintenance Airmen pride themselves on staying mission ready and hosted their first weapons load competition dressed in full chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives gear in more than three years.
Air Force photograph Senior Airman James Thompson
An Airman assigned to the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Tiger Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepares to load a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition during a weapons load competition Dec. 8, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. This was the first weapons load that required participants to wear full chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives gear in more than three years.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens
An Airman assigned to the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Reaper Aircraft Maintenance Unit loads a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition during a weapons load competition Dec. 8, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Weapons load competitions are composed of a written test, tool kit evaluation, and a weapons load where safety procedures and time are closely monitored.
Air Force photograph Senior Airman James Thompson
An Airman assigned to the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Tiger Aircraft Maintenance Unit celebrates with audience members after completing the weapons load competition Dec. 8, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The 432nd Wing set programs such as chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives training in place to prepare MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper aircrews to win a fight in any condition.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens
Airmen assigned to the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Reaper and Tiger Aircraft Maintenance Units wait for competition results after a weapons load competition Dec. 8, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Teams from the Tiger and Reaper AMUs compete against one another every quarter to maintain efficiency and earn the Load Crew of the Quarter title.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens
Col. Julian Cheater, 432nd Wing/Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Auger, 432nd WG/AEW command chief, stand with the winners of the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load crew of the quarter competition Dec. 8, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. This quarter, participants wore full chemical suits while performing the mandatory tasks for their aircraft during the competition.